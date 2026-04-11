All The Looks From The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Reunion: Dorit Kemsley in Gold Roberto Cavalli, Erika Jayne in Black Jagne, Bozoma Saint John in Beaded Mimmy Yeboah, and More!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 reunion brought high-impact glamour, with the cast delivering a mix of sleek silhouettes, embellished gowns, and soft neutrals for the highly anticipated taping. From shimmering metallics to intricate lace and structured tailoring, each look reflected a distinct take on reunion style.

Dorit Kemsley opted for a gold Roberto Cavalli gown featuring a fitted silhouette and subtle printed detailing, finished with a dramatic train. The liquid-like fabric added movement while maintaining a streamlined shape, paired with Aquazzura heels.

Erika Jayne wore a black lace gown by Jagne, defined by sheer paneling and a corseted bodice. The long-sleeve design balanced structure and transparency, offering a fitted look with a floor-length finish.

Bozoma Saint John chose a richly textured brown beaded gown by Mimmy Yeboah, complete with voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and a trailing hem. The intricate embellishment created dimension across the entire silhouette.

Rachel Zoe wore an archival J. Mendel gown with a gradient beaded effect, transitioning from darker tones to lighter shimmer. She styled the look with vintage Dior earrings and statement rings, keeping the focus on the gown’s detailing.

Sutton Stracke stepped out in a peach silk gown by Pol’ Atteu, featuring a soft draped bodice and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a statement necklace and coordinating jewelry for a cohesive finish.

Amanda Frances wore a structured Maticevski gown with sculptural draping and layered tulle accents. The clean base contrasted with the asymmetrical detailing, paired with Manolo Blahnik heels and Cartier jewelry.

Kathy Hilton chose a silver ruffled gown by The Vampire’s Wife, designed with tiered detailing and a relaxed silhouette. She completed the look with Gianvito Rossi heels and jewelry from her collaboration with Anna Zuckerman.

Kyle Richards opted for a minimal black-and-white gown by L’Agence, featuring a sleeveless cut and sharp contrasting collar. The streamlined design emphasized clean lines, paired with Saint Laurent heels.

And the stand out look of the night was undoubtedly Jennifer Tilly, who wore a custom Balmain Spring 2025 dress, which boasted her face. Iconic! They make it when you have the coin, ok?

The Season 15 reunion showcased a range of approaches to eveningwear, from classic silhouettes to more dramatic, embellished statements. With each cast member bringing their own perspective to reunion dressing, the looks offered a full spectrum of Beverly Hills style.

Whose look was your fave?

: Trae Patton/Bravo