Lauryn’s Fitness Blueprint: Exact Fitness Routine and Habits That Keep Me Accountable





Upon Waking

Right after I remove mouth tape, tongue scrape, open the shades and ice roll, I drink Beauty Salt. The Celtic sea salt supports hydration, while the pearl powder is fabulous for skin. The pure colostrum helps nourish my body and set the tone for the day in a way that feels grounding rather than rushed. I try to walk, meditate or do red light in bed. If I am lucky I can cold plunge and sauna after organizing my kids.

Pre-Workout

About an hour later, I have coffee with raw milk, which feels like the perfect pre-workout because it gives me fat, carbs, and protein without overthinking it or complicating it. Usually I have protein too, like cottage cheese or some over-easy eggs.

Strength (5x/week)

Five days a week, I lift weights with Sandy Brockman, who has personalized my entire split and training program around my goals. I don’t have to think, plan, or negotiate with myself. I just show up and do what I’m told. With a busy work and family life, removing that mental load makes consistency SO much easier.

LAURYN’S TAKE: Bring your travel pack of face towels to the gym to absorb sweat from your face. Much cleaner than a dirty old gym towel.

Pilates (2x/week)

Two days a week, I do Pilates, which has been incredibly beneficial for flexibility while still allowing my body to recover properly.

Performance Boost

During my workouts, I sip on a blend of mango aminos and pure creatine (use code SKINNY) to support performance. I LOVE THIS MIX.

At-Home Option

On busier days when I can’t make it to see Sandy or to Pilates, I’ll do Pvolve or Pilates with Bryony (use code LAURYN30) at home, because having options keeps me moving even when the schedule isn’t perfect.

Daily Movement

I aim for 10,000 steps a day, which usually happens through walking with the kids in the morning and evening and working while I’m on my treadmill, so movement stays integrated into my life rather than feeling like another task to check off.

Consistency over Perfection

Things vary week to week and life happens, but my trainers pivot with me, and I’ve learned that the most important thing is scheduling my goals and meeting them at least 80 percent of the time. Consistency over perfection is what actually compounds. You show up and make it happen because small daily disciplines make big results.

x Lauryn

+ 5 Things Lauryn does for her body every single day.

++ Start training with Sandy Brockman at home.

FITNESS BLUEPRINT:

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The post Lauryn’s Fitness Blueprint: Exact Fitness Routine and Habits That Keep Me Accountable appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.





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