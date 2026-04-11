Real Reason Why Ben Affleck Is Paying $30M To Jennifer Lopez After Struggling To Sell Marital Mansions





Ben Affleck is reportedly willing to part with his $30 million stake in the Beverly Hills estate he once shared with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez if it means him being free from her forever.

The estranged couple finalized their divorce in January last year, but have been unable to offload their pricey marital mansion.

Meanwhile, the “Argo” actor has maintained close ties with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the former couple recently stepped out for an outing with their son Samuel.

Ben Affleck Wants To Close Lopez Chapter At All Costs

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Ben Affleck seems to be fed up with anything relating to Jennifer Lopez, so much so that he’s willing to walk away from $30 million if it means he’ll never have to deal with her again.

The estranged couple went through a very public split for most of 2024, after Lopez filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their divorce was finalized early the next year, after which they had to sort out the division of assets and interests as they didn’t sign a prenup when they tied the knot.

However, the exes still had to deal with each other because they had been unable to sell the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion they bought to host their blended family during their time together.

All that has changed now, with sources claiming that the “Accountant 2” actor is handing Lopez his share of their mansion so he can finally walk away and never have to deal with the singer again.

“This isn’t him giving anything,” an insider said. “This is him paying to be done. That house is the last tie, and he wants it gone, fast.”

The Actor Only Has Freedom On His Mind: ‘He Wants A Clean, Absolute Break’

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At this point, having some peace of mind and tranquility is more important to the Oscar winner than making any profit or getting reimbursed for the mansion he owns with Lopez.

“He’d pay anything at this point,” the insider explained to journalist Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop. “Because peace of mind is worth more than the money.”

However, this is not him just throwing money around or some charitable ventures. It’s a calculated plan, the source shared.

“Ben isn’t acting out of kindness,” they noted. “He’s making a smart decision for himself. He wants a clean, absolute break, and this is the quickest way to get there.”

The move will see the “Maid In Manhattan” actress own full control of the property as well as any future profits from it, but Affleck doesn’t mind.

“He’s not thinking about the upside,” the source explained. “He’s thinking about being free.”

Ben Affleck Reunited With Ex Jennifer Garner

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Unlike his relationship with Lopez, Affleck has maintained close ties with ex-wife Jennifer Garner following their 2018 divorce.

On Friday last week, the pair reunited for an outing with their son Samuel, and one couldn’t easily tell whether or not anything like a divorce had happened between them.

Both actors seem to be doing well on their co-parenting journey and have often reunited for special occasions like Thanksgiving Day, birthday anniversaries, and special holidays.

Affleck and Garner, who also share children Violet and Fin, came together in February to host a paintball party in commemoration of Samuel’s 14th birthday.

According to the Daily Mail, they were seen arriving at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California, ready to have fun with their child.

They raised eyebrows at the same occasion last year when Affleck was seen affectionately hugging the “Elektra” actress.

Jennifer Garner Weighed In On Her Co-Parenting Relationship With Ben Affleck

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It comes after Garner weighed in on her co-parenting journey with Affleck during a February appearance on Bustle’s “One Nightstand” podcast, revealing that it has taken a lot of sacrifices for them to get here.

“When your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad, and he becomes dad and mom,” Garner said. “You kind of can’t help it, right? Because you don’t have the benefit of both sides, the yin and yang being in the same house, so you have to have a bit of both in the way you parent.”

“There’s a little bit of loss in that, but there’s also something gained in that,” she added, per Fox News. “You also just learn, it’s made me let go and not focus so much on the bringing up.”

Ben Affleck Once Admitted He Didn’t Want To Get Divorced From Jennifer Garner

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Affleck previously shared that he never wanted their divorce before noting that they would be “connected” forever, particularly because of their kids.

“I didn’t want to get divorced, I didn’t want to be a divorced person, I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children,” he said in a 2020 “GMA” appearance. “It upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was, and that was so painful and so disappointing. In myself.”

“When you have children with somebody, you’re connected to them forever,” the actor continued. “And I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children. I’m very grateful and respectful of her.”

Affleck added, “Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not.”

Since their split, Affleck and Garner have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship and are regularly seen together supporting their children.

The Real Reason Why Ben Affleck Is Paying $30M To Jennifer Lopez After Struggling To Sell Marital Mansions first appeared on The Blast





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