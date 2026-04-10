THE SEPHORA SALE: MY TOP 10 PICKS





The Sephora sale has started! The sale does open up by tier, so today you can only shop if you have Rouge status, but the entire sale will be open to everyone soon. Remember to use code SPRINGSALE!

STILA EYELINER This eyeliner is my holy grail. It goes on so smoothly and stays on all day long. The jet black color is perfection and the tip never becomes flimsy! I buy this eyeliner about 6 times per year and always stock up during special sales.

ALL STAR FACE LOTION I was initially gifted this lotion and have since repurchased it for myself several times. It is super hydrating without being greasy and I find it to be a great, year round everyday lotion year. Many people also love the gel version, but after trying both, I remain loyal to the lotion.

FENTY GLOSS BOMB Yesterday I posted about this gloss without realizing that it would be on sale today! I have both the ‘blaz’d donut’ and ‘the MVP’ and love each one. This gloss gives you just the right amount of color and hydration.

CLARINS CRYO-FLASH MASK This cream mask is a dream. It feels so ultra cooling while it is applied and I have noticed such a difference in my skin. I use it at least once per week!

URABN DECAY ALL NIGHTER I have been a fan of this setting spray since 2018. It is very much needed for me now spending time in hot and humid Florida. This is one of the only products that truly helps to keep my makeup in place.

DR. DENNIS GROSS GLOW PADS Another product I have loved for years – the Dr. Dennis Gross glow pads. In fact, I stock up on both the face and body pads. Application is super easy and is always streak free. I discovered these the first winter that I spent in NYC back in 2012 and have never looked back.







EVERYDAY MASCARA Mascara is a daily must for me. I am constantly trying new formulas and this volumizing mascara is one I absolutely trust for everyday use. It is buildable but doesn’t clump and I love the application wand.

UNSEEN SUNSCREEN Spending time in Florida means that proper sunscreen is a non-negotiable. I can’t stand sunscreens that are too thick, too oily, or give off a pasty white glow. This is – by far – the best SPF that I have ever used.

BIODANCE MASK Hitting the 40 mark means taking skincare and specific masking seriously. This is my go-to mask to wear while I am zoning out on the couch watching The Pitt or Law & Order.

BLOW DRY LOTION I know, I know I never wear my hair down, and rarely even blow dry it. But, when I do, I use this product to prevent damage. This is HANDS. DOWN. THE. BEST. BLOW DRY LOTION. It is the only leave in treatment that prevents damage and gives my hair a silky finish.

The post THE SEPHORA SALE: MY TOP 10 PICKS appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.