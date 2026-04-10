Joey Lawrence Opts For Family Expansion After Cheating Scandal





Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope, are parents again!

The couple, whose marriage was rocked by claims of infidelity in 2024, shared the exciting news of the birth of the newest member of their family on Easter Weekend.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope tied the knot in 2022 after meeting on the set of “My Husband’s Secret Brother” in 2020, which was directed by Joey’s brother, Andrew.

Joey Lawrence Welcomed Son Five Months After Pregnancy Announcement

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The actor and his wife announced on Thursday, April 9, the birth of their second child, son, Ford Joseph Lawrence. Joey and Samantha shared a picture of both of them wearing the widest grins and holding their bundle of joy, accompanied by the caption:

“Our newest member has arrived. What an absolute blessing you are, baby boy! It will be an Easter Weekend to remember forever. 4.6.26. God is so good.”

The actor’s carousel of pictures features the actor and Samantha sharing a passionate kiss by the tub, while cradling their son tightly to her chest (from the look of things, Samantha welcomed their baby boy at home via a water birth).

Another image shows their baby getting a well-deserved nap while being wrapped up in a warm shawl. The great news comes months after the actor and Samantha announced that they were expecting a baby boy in November.

Many Others Shared Excitement For The New Baby’s Arrival

Instagram | Samantha Cope

Joey and Samantha’s comment section was instantly filled with warm words from their friends, including former WWE superstar Brie Garcia and singer Debbie Gibson.

Several online fans and friends noticed the striking resemblance between baby Ford and the actor, emphasizing just how beautiful he looks and how much of a gift from God he is to the family. One more Instagram user stated, “Always wondered if you were a Ford or Chevy guy..lol Congratulations, Kal, so happy you got your boy in time for your 50th birthday! Yay! Joey got his boy!”

Another eagle-eyed commenter picked up on an issue with a particular emoji attached to the post, advising Samantha that adding a dove icon in the caption might come off a bit scary because people often associate that with someone dying.

Joey Lawrence And Samantha Cope Previously Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

Instagram | Joey Lawrence

The couple’s marriage hit the rocks after two years together as Samantha filed for divorce in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. As shared by The Blast, Samantha submitted her divorce filing on August 13, 2024, citing June 7, 2024, as the official date of separation.

In the filing, Samantha requested that Joey be granted limited visitation with their daughter, with an adjustment to the schedule as their child gets older. In December of the same year, Joey shared an Instagram post of himself and Samantha posing for a picture with his arms around her waist. The actor followed up with another image of the duo sharing a kiss, while stressing in the caption that Samantha is his “forever after.”

Joey and Samantha hinted that things were well in their marriage, expressing gratitude and love for their lives and each other under the post. Fans did not let the pictures slide as they expressed their shock about the couple getting back together after spilling so much vitriol about each other during their split.

The 49-Year-Old Was Hit With Infidelity Claims As The Cause Of The Marriage Breakdown

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At the point of the couple’s separation, an insider noted that unfaithfulness played a very dominant role, and it happened too close to home with Joey and his co-star, Melina Alves. The Blast stated that Joey fully lovebombed his co-star for their upcoming movie at the time, and the actress allegedly fell in love with him.

The insider noted that when Samantha learned about the affair, she called out Joey, but nothing positive came out of the confrontation because the affair continued. Despite efforts by the estranged couple to salvage things by going for counseling, Joey frustrated the whole scheme by fooling their counselor while getting ready for dates with Melina, leaving Samantha to deal with all the sadness.

Melina’s estranged husband, Edward Rider, even testified to the alleged affair in his divorce filing, sharing that the actor and Joey were sneaking around in March 2024 on the set of “Socked In For Christmas.”

Joey Lawrence Unveiled A Long-Kept Secret About Himself

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Over a year ago, Joey, alongside his brother Matthew and Andrew Lawrence, appeared together on Friday, March 28, at the Connecticut Convention Center, to chat about their rise to stardom. Joey confirmed that Lawrence was indeed his middle name, but he had to change from Joseph Lawrence Mignogna to Lawrence because no one in the early 80s could pronounce Mignogna.

The actor’s brother, Matthew, added that using their stage name at the time came with its perks because it created a shield around them when it came to privacy. “There was an insulation factor. Some people might check in old school ways, but it would be very, very hard to find us. That was a great thing,” Matthew explained.

He added that he sometimes finds it hard to travel internationally because two different names were in his government records. Joey revealed that he was the first to pick the Lawrence last name before his brothers, Matthew and Andrew, followed him into show business and decided to unify their stage identities by adopting a new last name.

Congratulations to Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope on their son!

The Joey Lawrence Opts For Family Expansion After Cheating Scandal first appeared on The Blast









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