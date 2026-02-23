Danielle’s Winter Layered Looks





If you’ve been searching for Danielle Bernstein outfit inspiration, this is your blueprint. From statement jackets to leather pants and modern layering, these are the exact looks defining winter style right now.

Below, we’re breaking down each outfit – plus how to shop and recreate the look.

OUTFIT 1:



This is your sign to invest in a strong leather pants outfit.

Danielle styles black leather pants with a graphic tee, oversized blazer, and neck scarf. This is modern city dressing at its best.

For a similar look, try our Low Rise Western Pant – a modern, low-rise silhouette with subtle western detailing that delivers the same sleek, statement feel.

OUTFIT 2:



The cropped olive bomber layered over a classic polo gives off quiet luxury meets downtown energy.

For a similar take on this cool-girl silhouette, try our Suede Bomber Jacket for a sleek, elevated finish, or lean into texture with the Fur Collar Balloon Jacket for added volume and statement energy.

OUTFIT 3:



If dramatic outerwear is your thing, this faux fur coat outfit is everything.

Paired with denim and minimal accessories, the coat becomes the hero. It’s bold, cozy, and undeniably chic.

For a similar statement-making layer, try our Shawl Collar Faux Fur Coat – a luxe, voluminous silhouette designed to instantly elevate even the simplest outfit.

OUTFIT 4:



The black fringe dress gets a modern twist when layered under a sharp blazer or styled solo with denim.

For a similar off-duty balance, style it with our Nineties Straight Leg Jean – the perfect relaxed silhouette to ground the movement of fringe while keeping the look effortless and modern.

OUTFIT 5:



