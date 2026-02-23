



We upgrade everything in life. Our phones, cars, homes, wardrobes, and even our hair color all get regular refreshes. Those updates are exciting and energizing.

That said, most of us stay stuck in the same lifestyle habits for years, even when they’re not serving us anymore. But what’s going to change our daily life more? A new pair of shoes or better brain and heart health? Exactly. We’d much rather invest in a health upgrade.

Making small, strategic changes to your wellness habits is called biohacking. These intentional shifts help us optimize how our bodies function for more energy, better focus, deeper sleep, and even a longer, healthier life.

And the best part? Anyone can do this. You don’t need an elite private physician or a garage full of expensive equipment. You just need to understand how your body works and make smarter, more conscious choices.

To get you started, we’re sharing practical, effective biohacks to help you feel better, think clearer, and perform at your highest level.

Let’s get into it:

25 Biohacking Tips and Tricks to Optimize Your Body and Mind

Before we dive into the tips, let’s set the stage. So many of us deal with fatigue, brain fog, poor sleep, cravings, or inconsistent energy. We just accept it as normal.

And when you do start looking for ways to optimize your daily performance, all the information can feel super overwhelming. How do you know what’s a trend and what actually works?

That’s where biohacking can be so helpful. Once you know what it is and how it works, you can filter out the noise and blend research-backed strategies with realistic daily habits.

No extremes. No guesswork. Just intentional upgrades that actually move the needle. Here’s what you need to know:

What Is Biohacking?

Biohacking is the practice of intentionally adjusting your habits and environment to improve your physical and mental health.

Despite what social media might suggest, it doesn’t require implants, extreme restriction, or cutting-edge gadgets. Biohacking can be as simple as getting better sleep and spending more time in the sun.

It’s about using science-informed tools and habits in a way that’s sustainable, safe, strategic, and super beneficial.

How Does Biohacking Work?

Biohacking works by targeting the systems that manage our energy and performance. Think: your sleep cycles, hormones, blood sugar, stress response, inflammation, and cognitive load.

You pick one area that feels off, and then you layer in habits that naturally support that system. As those systems receive consistent support, your body begins to operate more efficiently, and symptoms start to improve.

And, a key part of biohacking is measuring changes. That might mean tracking your sleep, reviewing lab markers, journaling symptoms, or simply noticing shifts in energy, mood, and focus.

When you monitor progress, you can make intentional adjustments instead of just guessing! As a result, those small, strategic upgrades lead to lasting results and measurable improved health outcomes.

How to Biohack Your Body

Biohacking for Weight Loss and Metabolic Health

Eat 30–40g of protein at your first meal.

Instead of starting your day with a carb-heavy breakfast, opt for protein. The result is a big glucose and insulin spike followed by an energy crash and intense sugar cravings.

Protein stimulates your fullness hormones (like GLP-1), stabilizes blood sugar, preserves muscle mass, and burns more calories. Eat 30-40 grams as your first meal for the best metabolic results.

If you need a little inspiration, check out Lauryn’s bowl of meat recipe and how she fits protein in at every meal.

Walk for 10–15 minutes after meals to blunt glucose spikes.

Another good way to support your weight-loss goals is to go for a short walk after every meal. Getting moving helps your body absorb more glucose and store less fat.

Start intermittent fasting (12-14 hours).

Cycling between periods of eating and fasting is like a secret weapon for lots of people. Why? Because when you eat less often, your insulin spikes less often. This gives your body more time to burn stored fat and fully digest food before the next meal.

For more on intermittent fasting, listen to The Him & Her Show episodes featuring biohacker Peter Attia. In both part one and part two of his interviews, he breaks down body fat management, time-restricted eating, Ozempic, and more.

Use cold exposure strategically to increase metabolic demand.

There are so many cold exposure benefits. By reducing inflammation, activating brown fat, and boosting alertness and energy, something as simple as cold water can support your metabolic health in a big way.

Some studies even say it may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Pretty cool, right? To learn more about this biohack, listen to Andrew Huberman discuss cold/hot therapy in his episode with TSC.

And if you want even more gains from cold exposure cycle between hot and cold. Here are the benefits of saunas and cold plunge in your morning routine.

Hydrate with electrolytes, not just plain water.

Hydration isn’t just about downing water all day, it’s about minerals. Sodium, potassium, and magnesium help water actually get into your cells, support energy, and keep your metabolism firing. Upgrade your water with a high-quality mineral source like Beauty Salt to hydrate smarter, not harder.

Biohacking for Better Sleep

Get morning sunlight within 10 minutes of waking.

Light therapy sounds high-tech, but it’s actually our body’s natural way of regulating cortisol and melatonin production. The problem is that we don’t always get enough sunlight.

To anchor your circadian rhythm, maintain daytime energy, and get genuinely great sleep, get sunlight right when you wake up. Combine morning light with morning steps and you’ve habit-stacked self-care before the day even starts.

Keep a consistent sleep and wake time.

A consistent sleep schedule isn’t just about making your days more predictable. A well-trained internal clock actually helps you get deeper, more restorative sleep and reduces daytime fatigue.

So, pick a wake time and bedtime that work for you. And make sure you’re scheduling at least 7-9 hours of sleep.

Stop caffeine and blue light before bed.

Both blue light and caffeine mess with your body’s sleep signals. Instead of winding down at night, cortisol levels rise, leaving you wired and restless.

To get better sleep, cut the caffeine by 1:00 pm and reduce blue light exposure at least a few hours before bed. This will allow melatonin to rise naturally, help you fall asleep faster, and improve sleep quality throughout the night.

A secret benefit of reducing blue light? Better skin. Check out Prevent Skin Aging Before Sitting Down in Front of Your Computer at Home to learn more.

Keep your bedroom cool (around 65–68°F).

Did you know that to sleep, your body needs to drop its core temperature? It’s true. Because of that, a cooler room (around 65–68°F) helps your body enter rest mode more quickly for a deeper sleep.

Start mouth taping for nasal breathing.

Mouth breathing while you sleep can actually cause snoring, interrupted sleep, and lower oxygen exchange. That means less restorative sleep and bad morning breath.

For the best quality sleep of your life, start using TSC Mouth Tape to gently encourage nasal breathing. It’s one of the best ways to support overall health through more efficient rest. “The best dentist in the world” even loves it for oral health, and therefore overall health.

New to mouth taping? Here are our mouth tape tips for maximizing your results.

Biohacking for Focus and Mental Clarity

Work in 90-minute deep focus blocks.

Your brain naturally works in 90-minute ultradian rhythms. So instead of forcing productivity all day, be strategic. When you commit to one task for a full 90-minute block (no tabs, no texts, no “quick checks”), you drop into true deep work.

This is where clarity sharpens, creativity flows, and real momentum builds. You’ll produce higher-quality work, protect your mental energy, and avoid that scattered, overstimulated feeling by mid-afternoon.

Take light movement breaks to boost BDNF.

It’s probably unsurprising to hear that staying sedentary all day isn’t good for your overall health. And, though staying “locked in” for hours may seem better for productivity, it’s actually not.

Taking light movement breaks (think a quick walk or yoga flow) in between work blocks helps support better memory and productivity. It does this by increasing circulation and stimulating BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor).

Movement is like fertilizer for your brain. It improves cognitive function, enhances creativity and problem-solving, prevents brain fog, and even helps you maintain steady energy levels.

Reduce multitasking and notification overload.

Listen: multitasking does NOT help you get more done. Researchers have proven that time and time again. Stick to one task until it’s complete and limit distractions to reduce stress and boost productivity.

Notifications from your phone or email can be especially disruptive. Each time you shift to respond or check a pop-up, you’re switching tasks. And to switch tasks, your brain has to burn extra energy reorienting itself, triggering cognitive drain and brain fog.

Lauryn talks about this more in her list of unique productivity tips, including the 1-3-5 Rule and The Ivy Lee Method. It’s definitely worth a read if you want to level-up.

Supplement with creatine for brain energy support.

When people hear “creatine,” they think of pumping iron in the gym. However, creatine is so good for women. (And not just those trying to build muscle.)

Creatine helps our brains produce ATP, the main energy source of the brain. So, the more you have, the more mental stamina and less brain fog.

Delay caffeine 60–90 minutes after waking to prevent energy crashes.

Your body naturally releases cortisol in the morning to wake you up. It’s important that we support that rhythm rather than disrupting it with a bunch of caffeine.

Though you want caffeine to help with energy, having it first thing in the morning can lead to that dreaded mid-morning crash. So, wait at least an hour before sipping your latte or reaching for your matcha.

For more ways to boost focus, energy, and mental clarity, listen to The Him & Her Show episode with Dave Asprey.

Biohacking for Detox

Filter your drinking water to reduce contaminants.

Your liver and kidneys already work overtime to flush out contaminants. To improve your metabolic and hormonal health, it’s a really good idea to take intentional steps to relieve your total toxic load.

One of the best ways to do that? Get a filter for your tap. This keeps heavy metals, chlorine byproducts, PFAS, and other junk out of your drinking water and out of your body.

Improve indoor air quality with HEPA filtration and ventilation.

Even if your home feels clean, the air may not be. Dust, mold spores, VOCs, and other toxins can quietly pollute the air inside your house without you even knowing.

That can cause chronic inflammation, headaches, fatigue, and even certain health conditions, like asthma and hormonal disorders.

To solve your indoor air quality problem, invest in a high-quality HEPA air purifier. Improve ventilation whenever you can. And, of course, regularly change your HVAC filters to keep your space truly clean. Lauryn and Michael have a Jaspr air purifier in every room. Find out more here.

For more on the hidden toxins in your home, listen to this episode of the show.

Reduce endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are substances found in everyday products that confuse your body’s hormone signaling. This can cause imbalances that affect your metabolism, mood, thyroid function, and even reproductive health.

Limiting your exposure helps protect hormonal balance and supports long-term wellness. Here are some of the most common sources of EDCs hiding in your home:

Plastic food containers

Nonstick cookware

Artificial fragrances

Conventional cleaning products

Personal care products with parabens or phthalates

If you’re not sure where to start, here are some of our top swaps for a non-toxic home.

Support natural detox pathways with lymphatic drainage.

Your lymphatic system is responsible for moving waste, excess fluid, and immune byproducts out of your tissues. But unlike your heart, it doesn’t have a pump. It relies on movement and stimulation to keep things flowing.

Simple, yet innovative tools like the this dry brush and the ice roller can help gently encourage lymphatic drainage. Adding them to your routine is an excellent way to give your body’s natural detox system extra momentum.

Biohacking for Longevity

Strength train consistently to preserve muscle mass.

Muscle isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s one of the strongest predictors of longevity. As we age, we naturally lose muscle, which affects metabolism, balance, bone density, and much, much more.

Lifting weights consistently helps preserve lean mass, stabilize blood sugar, protect joints, and keep your body strong and capable for the long haul.

Here are some of Lauryn’s favorite strength training workouts and some weight training tips to get you started.

Improve cardiovascular fitness with VO₂ max and zone 2 training.

Your VO₂ max measures how efficiently your body uses oxygen during exercise. Like muscle mass, it’s a big indicator of lifespan and long-term health.

Then there’s zone 2 training, which refers to steady, moderate-level cardio. That’s all about improving mitochondrial function, strengthening your heart, and bettering metabolic flexibility. All good for aging gracefully.

When you focus at least some of your fitness strategy on these two areas, you can improve your endurance, energy levels, and cardiovascular health.

If you’re intimidated by creating VO₂ and zone 2 exercises yourself, we get it. Luckily, you can find plenty of curated plans to follow on Obé Fitness.

Maintain social connections.

Longevity isn’t just biological. It’s also relational. Researchers consistently link strong social ties to lower stress, better immune function, and even reduced mortality risk.

Meaningful connection regulates your nervous system, lowers inflammation, and supports emotional resilience. So, remember: your community is just as important to your health as creatine.

Reduce chronic inflammation through diet and sleep.

Low-grade chronic inflammation is at the root of many age-related diseases. (Think: heart disease, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and even certain cancers.)

Prioritizing nutrient-dense foods, stable blood sugar, and high-quality sleep helps calm inflammatory signaling. Basically, the less internal chaos your body has to manage, the more energy it has for repair and longevity.

Get annual comprehensive blood work.

You can’t optimize what you don’t measure. Annual labs give you insight into markers like fasting insulin, lipids, thyroid function, inflammatory markers, and nutrient levels.

If you do them regularly, you can usually take care of issues before you even experience symptoms. Longevity shouldn’t be reactive; it should be proactive.

Use these biohacks to give your health and wellness a serious upgrade.

Biohacking isn’t new. These strategies aren’t fringe, extreme, or experimental. They’re foundational habits like eating plenty of protein and getting sunlight applied more intentionally.

The difference is awareness. Instead of living on autopilot, biohacking asks you to pay attention, measure what’s working, and make strategic adjustments.

These aren’t hacks because they’re trendy. They’re “biohacks” because they work.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ Want more biohacking? Listen to Gary Brecka on the show.

++ Discover the nighttime benefits of a castor oil patch.

