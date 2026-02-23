Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot Officially Moving Forward At Hulu With Pilot Order





Ryan Coogler continues his Hollywood hot streak, and now the Oscar-nominated director is taking his talents to television courtesy of a beloved ’90s sci-fi series.

It has been announced that Coogler’s reboot of “The X-Files” is officially moving forward at Hulu, as the streaming service has formally ordered a pilot episode.

As the odds for him taking home his first Oscar increase, famed director Ryan Coogler also has some good news to celebrate on the television front.

According to Deadline, Hulu is officially moving forward with Coogler’s reboot of “The X-Files” by ordering a pilot. Oscar nominee Danielle Deadwyler is set for one of the lead roles, with Jennifer Yale as the showrunner.

From Hulu’s Onyx Collective and 20th Century Television, Coogler will write and direct the pilot. Per the outlet, the reboot of the original series is described as “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Coogler previously spoke about “The X-Files” reboot last year and expressed his excitement at offering his take on the classic series.

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it,” he said, per Deadline. “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f-cking scary. We’re gonna try to make something really great and really be something for the real ‘X-Files’ fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

The Director Made History At This Year’s BAFTAs

On Sunday, February 22, Ryan Coogler made history by becoming the first Black person to win a BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay for his box-office and critical smash “Sinners.”

As he received his award at the 79th annual ceremony, Coogler admitted that he was shocked to win, while also paying tribute to his fellow nominees.

“I’m nominated with some incredible writers,” he said. “I’ll share this with y’all… Y’all already won by being here.”

” Sinners” walked away from the event earning a total of three awards, including one for Best Supporting Actress for British star Wunmi Mosaku.

‘Sinners’ Broke 10-Year Oscar Nominations Record For The Upcoming Ceremony







Per Deadline, “Sinners” shattered the previous Oscar nominations record last set by the 2016 musical drama “La La Land.”

“Sinners” earned a record-breaking 16 nominations across multiple categories at this year’s ceremony, including Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Director. Coming in right behind “Sinners” was the Paul Thomas Anderson drama “One Battle After Another” with 14 nominations.

With the “Sinners” recognition, Michael B. Jordan has earned his first Oscar nomination. Two of his co-stars in the film were also recognized for their work, as Delroy Lindo (Best Supporting Actor) and Wunmi Mosaku (Best Supporting Actress) were nominated as well.

In addition to Ryan Coogler being up for Best Director, “Sinners” is also up for Best Original Screenplay, Best Music Score, Best Song, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Makeup & Hair, Best Casting, and finally Best Visual Effects.

Coogler Spoke About His Record-Breaking Oscar Noms

Shortly after the news spread, Ryan Coogler shared his thoughts about breaking the 10-year record, noting it was “pretty crazy.”

“I did not have any expectations when it came to the recognition of what they [the team] did,” he said. “For me, people just showing up to the movies and having a good time, that would’ve been enough. That is worth all the effort. But that people would consider the craft and the achievements that went into it individually. It’s so rewarding.”

The director, who has worked with Michael B. Jordan multiple times since their first collaboration making “Fruitvale Station,” also shared his happiness for the actor’s nomination.

“Obviously, the three of us have been working with Michael since 2012. So that’s a 14-year relationship. So to see him achieve this recognition by his peers, it’s just the best feeling to have. We just feel really, really, really happy that they said yes to the project, first of all, and happy for them,” Coogler said.

‘Sinners’ Was One Of The Biggest Box-Office Hits Of 2025

To date, “Sinners” has grossed $400 million globally and, as a result, broke a string of box office records along the way.

According to Screen Rant, the film became the highest-grossing R-rated film to debut during Easter weekend, earned the biggest opening weekend for an original R-rated horror movie since 2021, ranked in the ninth spot as the best opening weekend of all time for an R-rated horror movie, and the best opening weekend for an original movie in the 2020s.





