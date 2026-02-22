Fashion

February 22, 2026
New Arrival at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Shop this Black & White Oyemwen Sculptural Coat Now!
Edited By Cliche
0


Don’t you just love a statement coat? We know you do, and you’ll be thrilled to know that we have a new arrival by Oyemwen at FashionBombdailyshop.com that will instantly elevate your look.

Retailing for $795, and rightfully so, the custom made white and black jacket by Oyemwen will allow you to standout from the crowd.

The namesake brand was founded by Nigerian-American designer Oyemwen Oriakhi Chopson, and is known for featuring RTW and custom pierces that are bold and dramatic. Think tulle robes and skirts, and dresses with elongated trains that add movement and dimension to every whimsical design.

Whether you’re pairing this tulle jacket over a crisp white shirt and jeans for an editorial look, or perhaps layered atop a dress to enhance its elevated appeal, this jacket offers sheer drama.

This is the perfect piece for your next special gathering. Whether you thinking about turning heads at the next New York Fashion Week, or maybe you have a birthday coming up, this custom black and white sculptural coat is sure to leave all eyes glued to you.




You can shop the look by clicking HERE!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Oyemwen

