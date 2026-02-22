Social Media Explodes With Claims NBA Star LaMelo Ball Is ‘Terrorizing’ Charlotte Streets





“I might swerve, bend that corner, woah.” LaMelo Ball may have taken his brother LiAngelo Ball‘s “Tweaker” lyrics a little too literal.

Chatter about the Charlotte Hornets star’s driving skills, or lack thereof as many have stated, has taken over social media after he crashed his Hummer on the streets of uptown Charlotte a few days ago. Many Instagram and TikTok users have been sharing their own personal stories about avoiding LaMelo on the streets of Charlotte and the jokes are basically writing themselves.

NBA Player LaMelo Ball Crashed His Hummer In Charlotte Earlier This Week

According to The Charlotte Observer, Hornets star LaMelo Ball was in a “minor collision” on Wednesday, Feb. 18 in uptown Charlotte on Trade and Tyron streets. People gathered at the intersection just after 4:30 p.m. shortly after the crash.

The Charlotte Observer shared that a manager at a business on the corner of the intersection said that LaMelo’s camo Hummer crashed into a silver sedan in the middle of the intersection. The manager said that he “never got out of his car or anything” before another car picked him up and he left.

It didn’t take long for footage of the crash to be found all over the internet, and of course, social media users to chime in and start sharing their stories about seeing LaMelo driving around Charlotte.

‘The City Of Charlotte Talking About LaMelo Like A Gotham Villain’

Social media immediately lit up with stories about how this unfortunate incident is far from a first for LaMelo.

Playmaker Hoops shared a post on Instagram captioned, “Charlotte residents are making themselves heard,” and the comments quickly filled up. On the post photo, they shared another post that reads, “LaMelo BEEN terrorizing the city of Charlotte. Almost every person in this comment section has a story about him almost running them over.”

One person shared the same thought many have, “Sooo Gelo made that song about Melo.” Another added, “I believe it. Every time he leaves the arena he speeds off like a bat outta hell and doesn’t stop for the red light.” One other wrote, “He drive around Charlotte like he ain’t got no damn sense.”

TikTok Users Also Had A Lot To Share

There was more talk about LaMelo’s driving on the streets of Charlotte, and the theme was the same as on Instagram.

TikToker Dominique Cooper shared a video about how “LaMelo Ball car crash made Charlotte mad.”

“First, anybody getting in a car crash is not funny. I hope everybody that was in this car crash with LaMelo Ball is safe, no injuries, but why this woman comment said he done hit everybody, he almost hit everybody,” as he’s laughing and sharing the funniest comments he’s found online.

The comment section of the video did not disappoint.

“Surviving LaMelo Ball coming soon on Netflix,” one viewer wrote. Another added, “Mind u Charlotte is not small so he going outa his way to terrorize everybody.” One other viewer shared, “You know how dangerous you gotta be driving for a whole city to be scared of you.” Another person wrote, “It’s true though. We see that Hummer coming and part the road like the Red Sea. He thinks it’s outta respect, we just scared.”

The video quickly went viral with more than 2 million views and thousands of comments.

‘LaMelo Ball Has The Entire City Of Charlotte Held Hostage’

Over on Instagram, @TheSlightlyBiasedShow shared a video talking about how “LaMelo Ball is terrorizing an entire major city like he’s the Joker.”

“Any time a Hornets’ game ends, the entire city of Charlotte shuts down like it’s the purge,” he said. “Everyone has to wait until LaMelo gets off the roadways because it’s terrorizing. The citizens of Charlotte, North Carolina are literally living their lives in fear.”

After reading some comments he found, he added, “If you watch the local news in Charlotte, they literally track the Hornets’ schedule like it’s the weather. The moment they’re on a four-game road trip, it’s like the purge lifts and everybody can go outside and enjoy the city without having the fear of being ran down by LaMelo Ball.”

To the comments!

“I saw a blur going past me walking downtown, and I looked back and obviously I saw the car and knew it was him,” one viewer wrote. Another said, “I think the wildest part is his crib is .2 miles (literally) from Spectrum Center. All this happens within 4 square blocks.” Another person shared, “Watched him eat a curb in his G wagon when we had the snowstorm.”

LaMelo Ball’s Response When Asked About The Accident In Postgame Presser

During the postgame press conference after the car crash, LaMelo was asked to “put into the words the last 24 hours” and how it was for him to play a game right after the crash.

“I’m just alive. Blessed, for real,” LaMelo said. “God is great, like I said.” He then got up and walked out of the room.

ESPN shared the clip on TikTok and fans dropped into the comments to share their thoughts.

“0 accountability, not even an apology,” one fan pointed out. Another said, “He don’t care.” And one other wrote, “He can only be mad at himself. LaMelo could easily have a driver, yet he chooses not to. He been ripping and running through uptown for years without a care.”

But not everyone was mad at him.

“Sometimes reporters don’t need to ask those types of questions,” one person wrote. Another, who shared a similar sentiment said, “LaMelo did the right thing not answering that question.”









