Travis Kelce's Ex Dragged For Seemingly Saying He Was The 'Right' Man For Her In Viral Video: 'Move On'





Annie Wermiel/New York Post/MEGA (left) Instagram | Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has gone viral again for a recent comment she seemingly made about her past relationship with the NFL star.

Nicole blamed “compatibility issues” as the reason why they didn’t work out, saying Kelce was the “right person.” She previously came under fire from fans over a Super Bowl ad that appeared to take a dig at Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, the power couple is reportedly planning their wedding, with the Chiefs’ tight end recently revealing that their reception would feature a lot of booze.

Kayla Nicole Said Travis Kelce Was The ‘Right Person, Wrong Time’

Jaxon / MEGA

Kayla Nicole has made headlines for her recent reflection on her failed relationship with football star Travis Kelce, nearly four years after their split.

The podcaster made a viral appearance on a TikTok livestream with “Love Island” Ace Greene, where she was asked the reason why she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t work.

“Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time,” she replied, per the Daily Mail.

She was then asked when her last relationship was, to which she said, “Probably, like, three years ago now. It’s been a long time.”

Reports suggest the pair started dating around 2017 after connecting via Instagram, and dated on and off for five years until they eventually called it quits in 2022.

About 18 months later, Kelce’s whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift began.

The Influencer Got Roasted On Social Media For Her Recent Remarks

Nicole’s latest comments about Kelce have since gone viral across social media, sparking varying reactions from netizens on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

One viral clip slammed Nicole for saying Kelce was the “right person” a few months after shading him with a Halloween video in which she performed to Toni Braxton’s song, “He Wasn’t Man Enough.”

“Tell me you can’t move on without telling me you can’t move on. Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor are out there living life and minding their own business,” one person wrote about the media personality’s comment.

Another said, “Doesn’t make sense. She spoke down to him and looked annoyed at times to be with him. She just now thinks he was the right guy!”

A third person joked, “At this point, Travis needs to make sure his security is always on the lookout for her.”

“Right person, wrong time, because she knew she had a good man, but wasn’t mature enough to be in a relationship,” a fourth TikTok user commented.

Kayla Nicole Came Under Fire For Throwing A Jab At Travis Kelce In A Super Bowl Ad



Instagram | Kayla Nicole

Nicole has come under fire severely for her continued comments about her broken-down relationship with Kelce, with fans accusing her of always making reference to it in order to stay relevant.

She recently garnered backlash as she appeared to shade him in a 2026 Super Bowl ad for the brand Sleeper.

As reported by The Blast, in the ad, comedian Tiffany Haddish and NBA star Ben Simmons, who were promoting their business “Simmons and Haddish,” featured as a team that helps people get “excommunicated” from their exes following a celebrity breakup.

Nicole, who was addressed in the ad by name and was referred to as the “Ex of a certain NFL player,” said Simmons and Haddish promised her that they could “put an end to this whole ‘ex-girlfriend’ fiasco quickly,” referencing her past relationship with Kelce.

However, Simmons interjected, “That doesn’t sound right,” before Nicole suggested “Rapidly.”

The basketball star insisted he never used the adjective before correcting her, saying, “I said swiftly, why is that so hard to remember?” appearing to reference Kelce’s fiancée, Swift.

Many critics, particularly Swifties, took to social media to call her out following the perceived shade.

“I’m convinced she doesn’t have any friends cuz my friends wouldn’t let me crash out like this after 4 years,” someone wrote.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Are Planning Their Wedding, But Are In No Rush

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift’s relationship blossomed since they got together, and they got engaged in August last year.

Both of their moms, Donna and Andrea, were seen spending time together as they attended the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Sunday, January 25.

They’re understood to be planning their marriage, which reports claim would hold this summer in Rhode Island. However, the couple is taking things slow and is in no rush, especially as Kelce looks to figure out his future in the NFL.

“When it comes to wedding planning, nothing feels rushed or one-sided,” an insider told People Magazine. “They’re both equally involved and excited, and this isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own. They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them.”

Travis Kelce’s NFL Future Seems To Be Priority For Them

John Angelillo/UPI/Newscom/ MEGA

Not much is known about the event’s proceedings because Kelce and Swift have remained tight-lipped about it. Kelce’s future seems to have taken center stage after suffering a disappointing season with the Chiefs.

“They’re not even halfway through the guest list,” a source told Rob Shuter’s #Shutterscoop. “Right now it’s more about enjoying time together than crunching spreadsheets.”

“Travis is still figuring out if he’s playing next year,” another source explained. “They don’t want to stress over a wedding when there’s so much else going on.”

However, the football star revealed that the reception would feature a lot of Garage Beer, the alcoholic beverage he co-owns with his brother Jason.

“Man, I can’t even count that high,” he shared earlier this month, after being asked by a TMZ reporter to mention the number “kegs” of Garage beer he would have at his and Swift’s wedding reception.









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.