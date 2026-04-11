At a time when video games increasingly function as social and emotional environments rather than purely interactive systems, the role of sound has begun to extend beyond the screen. This shift was visible at Game Developers Conference 2026, where thatgamecompany—the studio behind Sky: Children of the Light—hosted a series of live sound bath and meditation sessions as part of the conference program.

Held daily throughout the event, the sessions brought together groups of approximately 70 to 100 attendees at a time, consistently reaching full capacity for the dedicated space. Each session followed a structured format: an introductory talk, a 15-minute sound bath performance, and a guided meditation. While the format drew from established wellness practices, its execution was rooted in the studio’s broader approach to interactive design, where sound plays a central role in shaping emotional experience.

Within this setting, audio designer Caio M. Jiacomini contributed to the live performances alongside Tim Nixon, Online Experience Director at thatgamecompany. Nixon led the sessions, performing with crystal singing bowls and guiding the meditation, while Jiacomini performed on keyboards and synthesizers, handling live mixing and triggering audio elements derived from Sky: Children of the Light. His role extended beyond performance into the real-time construction of a responsive sonic environment, translating interactive audio principles into a live context.

Rather than reproducing the game’s soundtrack in a traditional concert format, the performances were structured as improvised compositions. Each session evolved differently, combining ambient textures, harmonic layers, and fragments of in-game audio into a continuously shifting sound environment. This approach reflects a broader tendency within interactive media, where sound is no longer fixed but responsive—designed to adapt to context, interaction, and temporal variation.

Translating this logic into a live setting required rethinking the relationship between composition and system. In the game itself, audio responds to player movement, proximity, and environmental changes. In the sound bath sessions, that responsiveness was recreated through performance: timing, layering, and sonic density were shaped in real time, producing an experience that remained fluid rather than predetermined.

Audience response further highlighted the impact of this format within the context of GDC. Attendees described the sessions as “an oasis of calm in the middle of GDC week” and “a welcome solace at the tail end of an intense conference,” emphasizing the contrast with the surrounding environment of constant activity. Others pointed to a more lasting effect, noting how the experience “reframed much of the week” and created space for reflection beyond immediate professional concerns. Public commentary from industry professionals, including media and publishing executives, also identified the sessions as among the more distinctive and memorable elements of this year’s conference programming.

The use of audio elements sourced from Sky further blurred the boundary between digital and physical space. Sounds originally designed to accompany exploration within a virtual world were repositioned within a collective, embodied environment, shifting their function from interactive feedback to shared sensory atmosphere. In doing so, the performance extended the game’s aesthetic into a different context—one defined not by gameplay objectives, but by attention, presence, and listening.

Events such as these suggest an expanding role for audio within the broader ecosystem of game development. As studios increasingly explore how their work can exist across multiple formats—games, performances, installations—sound becomes a key medium through which these transitions occur. It carries continuity between contexts while remaining adaptable to new forms.

Jiacomini’s involvement in the GDC sessions reflects this evolving landscape. Known for his work on interactive audio systems within games, he operates at the intersection of sound design and technical implementation. His contribution to the performances did not simply consist in playing music, but in shaping a system of live audio interaction—one that translated principles from game design into a shared, real-world experience.

As the boundaries between interactive media, performance, and installation continue to shift, practices such as these point toward a broader redefinition of what game audio can be. No longer confined to supporting gameplay alone, it increasingly functions as a medium capable of structuring space, guiding attention, and creating collective experiences beyond the screen.

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