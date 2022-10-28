How to Avoid Wedding Venue Disasters: Tips for a Memorable Day

It’s no secret that weddings are stressful, even the most well-planned among them. But what many wedding planners don’t realize is that much of this stress can be eliminated with careful venue selection and proper preparation before the big day. In this article, you will learn how to avoid wedding venue disasters, both accidental and man-made, so that your special day goes off without a hitch (or at least as few as possible).

Cater for your guests’ needs early

It’s best to get venue, menu, decor and florist selections made before any invitations are mailed, or announcements go out. This ensures you can select the right venue for the guests you plan on inviting. For example, if you have guests with reduced mobility, accessible venues (and venues that are accessible for wheelchairs) are a must-have so no one is left out of your special day. And take into consideration how safe each venue is -for all types of emergencies, including fire and medical!

Historical places may only be able to provide the level of health and safety your guests need. If you know that some of your guests have special medical requirements, you don’t want a venue that can potentially hinder evacuation for them, or that is too far away from local healthcare centers.

Communicate with your wedding planner/ decorator

The first thing you want to do is talk with your partner and make sure you’re on the same page about what you want from your wedding. This is the opportunity to discuss practical requirements such as safety, healthcare center distance, and accessibility, but also your wedding vision, such as focusing on sustainability. Talented venue decorators can create the dream decor in your preferred color palette while ensuring the venue is safe for everyone.

So use your appointment with a wedding planner to explain at length everything you have in mind and who your guests are. Similarly, if you have young children or pets among your guests, this should also be part of your brief. Some decorative choices may not be safe for young children or dogs, so they can be avoided if everybody is kept in the loop early on.

Let go, do not micro-manage!

A wedding is one of those days in your life when you shouldn’t have to worry about anything going wrong. If you just need a break from planning, then hand it over. Let go of any worries and leave everything up to your professional decorators; they know how to make things pretty while keeping everything safe. Your job is simply to sit back, relax, and enjoy!

Trying to get involved without proper H&S training can potentially expose your guests to risks of accidental injuries. Did you know that ineffective communication or management for the decoration can lead to wires running on the floor, loose hanging decors and unbalanced pieces? This is the number one reason for wedding guests to seek a personal injury attorney’s help! So, leave it to the pros and don’t interfere with the setup.

There is no such thing as finding a wedding venue that doesn’t need proper planning. So, if you are in the process of planning your wedding, you want to ensure you get your decorating team on board from Day one. They can not only help you find the right venue for your needs, but also build a trust relationship to prepare a safe and beautiful decor for you.

Read more wedding articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons