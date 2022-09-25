Caravan 101: Essential Maintenance

When embarking on your next adventure as a caravan owner, there are a few things you’ll need to bear in mind to improve the lifespan of your new investment. With plenty of Away Resorts static caravans for sale, it can be hard to know where to start.

So, to help you figure out what’s your responsibility and what’s the site’s upon purchasing your dream holiday home, join us for a whistlestop tour of the essential maintenance needed for your caravan.

Cleaning

It might seem like common sense, but keeping your caravan clean both inside and outside is essential in making sure your caravan lasts a long time.

You could simply run a damp, warm cloth around the exterior to prevent the build-up of debris.

Windows and doors

Open your windows often, all year round. Static caravan spaces can become somewhat stuffy over time, so it’s important to keep the air circulating. However, to keep your space safe, be sure to lock all windows and doors when you’re not there.

Air circulation/vents

Speaking of air circulation, you should always check your air vents, making sure they are clean and free of obstruction.

When you’re not using your caravan, you should keep your air vents closed. However, wall or floor vents are okay to be left open as this can help prevent damp build up.

Remove fallen leaves

Did you know that fallen leaves in Autumn can actually cause a lot of damage to the roof of your caravan? Remove these as best you can, as often as you can, to keep your roof in good condition.

Heavy winds can also cause wear and tear on your roof, so always check your guttering and anything else that has the potential to be dislodged.

The white goods

When your caravan is not in use, you should also leave the door of the fridge freezer open to prevent mold growth. Your white goods should be cleaned regularly, with the washing machine and dishwasher filters emptied to prevent build-up.

Other tips include leaving toilet cleaner in the water, rather than round the edges of the toilet as this could cause staining, as well aslifting up and cleaning your shower drain frequently.

Each of these things will make sure your caravan continues to run smoothly from the inside out.

Boilers

It might seem like common sense to turn off your boiler when you’re away from the caravan, but even when you do this, it’ll still need servicing annually.

Gas and electricity

Again, turn off the gas and electricity when your caravan is not in use. Safety checks should be discussed with the park operator, especially if you pay annual fees.

Check your warranty

It’s always worth checking things out with the park operator anyway, as well as checking your warranty or insurance. If you’re a first-time caravan owner, you might have everything covered by the park under warranty for the first year, for free, for example. So, if anything goes wrong, make sure to report it to see what you’re covered for.

Taking care of your caravan is so important in order to get the most out of your investment. Always run things past the park management to make sure you’re getting all the help and information you need, and be sure to check, clean and care for everything – from the roof to the floor vents.

Finally, don’t forget to sit back, relax and enjoy your staycations for years to come – or all the benefits you’ll encounter if you choose to buy and rent it out.

