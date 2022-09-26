Is Laser Hair Removal Really Safe for Your Face?

Laser hair removal is a popular cosmetic procedure that uses laser energy to destroy hair follicles. The procedure is considered safe and effective, but there are some risks involved. The most common side effect of laser hair removal is skin irritation. This can include redness, swelling, and blistering. These side effects usually go away within a few days.

But, you should also be aware that there is also a small risk of burns or permanent skin damage from laser hair removal.In this guide, we’ll delve deeper into exactly how laser hair removal works and how for some people, it can cause a reaction that stays with them for life.

How Does Laser Hair Removal work?

The hair follicle is the structure in the skin that houses the root of the hair. Laser hair removal works by targeting and destroying the hair follicle with laser energy.

The laser emits a light that is absorbed by the melanin (pigment) in the hair follicle—this absorption of light converts to heat, which destroys the hair follicle and prevents future hair growth.

Laser hair removal can be used on any area of the body where there is unwanted hair growth. The most common areas treated are the face, legs, arms, bikini line, and armpits.

Is Laser Hair Removal Safe?

Laser hair removal is considered a safe and effective cosmetic procedure. However, there are some risks involved.

Skin Irritation

Scarring

There is also a small risk of burns or permanent skin damage from laser hair removal. This typically occurs when the laser is used incorrectly or the person being treated has very dark skin and can leave you in a situation of seeking compensation for minor facial scars.

Changes to the Skin

Changes in skin color and blistering are also possible side effects of laser hair removal. You may also experience a change to the texture of the skin, though this tends to be more common if you have been sunbathing recently and your skin is tanned.

Excess Hair Growth

In some instances, the body responds to the process with excessive hair growth, so the exact opposite of what was anticipated.

What Checks Should Take Place Before Laser Hair Removal?

Before having laser hair removal, it is essential to consult with a board-certified dermatologist who has experience with the procedure.

During the consultation, your doctor will assess your skin type and hair color to determine if you are a good candidate for laser hair removal. They will also ask about your medical history and any medications you are currently taking. Be sure to tell your doctor if you have ever had an adverse reaction to laser treatment.

Your doctor will also perform a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any adverse reactions. Once it is determined that you are a good candidate for laser hair removal, you will be given specific instructions on how to prepare for the procedure.

What Happens During Laser Hair Removal?

Laser hair removal is typically performed as an outpatient procedure in a dermatologist’s office or medical spa. The area to be treated will be cleansed, and a cool gel will be applied to the skin.

A hand-held laser device will be passed over the treatment area, delivering pulses of laser energy to the hair follicles. The duration of the treatment will depend on the size of the area being treated.

After the treatment, the gel will be removed, and your skin will be cooled with ice packs or a cold air-blowing device. You may experience some redness, swelling, and tenderness in the treated area, but this should go away within a few days.

How Many Laser Hair Removal Treatments Will I Need?

Most people will need several laser hair removal treatments to achieve the desired results. The number of treatments required will depend on your skin type, hair color, and the coarseness of your hair.

Laser hair removal is most effective on people with dark hair and light skin. People with blonde or red hair and dark skin may not be good candidates for the procedure.

If There Are Problems, Would I Be entitled To Compensation?

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience lasting side effects from laser hair removal, such as burns or permanent skin damage. It is important to consult with a personal injury lawyer to discuss your legal options.

For a claim to be successful, you would need to show the following –

That you were owed a duty of care by the person who carried out the procedure That the negligence of the operator caused the issue That you were left with injuries that resulted in scarring.

If you believe that the treatment may result in scars or that the reaction you’re having is more substantial than you were advised, then you should seek medical advice. This may reduce the severity of the scarring while also providing medical evidence, should it be required, for a future compensation claim.

