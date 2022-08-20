Today we want to share 5 calming foods and snacks worth trying. Eating to release stress often gets a bad rep, but it could be beneficial. In fact, several studies have shown that eating can reduce your stress levels! With nearly 31% of US adults experiencing anxiety disorders, food offers a simple way to reduce stress and enjoy a better life. However, this doesn’t mean you can eat just about anything to feel better. Specific foods help your body unwind and overcome stress-related mental and physical illnesses. It’s time to revisit your food plans and menus to incorporate these five foods that can help you relax after a stressful day.

Stress-relief gummies

Stress-relief gummies are the perfect alternatives to candies, and they can help you relax and unwind. These gummies, like the Delta 8 gummies, can help you fight stress better and improve your sleeping habits so that you are ready to take on the day with full strength and vigor.

You can pop in your gummies at any time, especially when you feel your stress levels are rising, or you’re preparing to go to bed. Its quick-acting effects make it an excellent snack to help you catch the break you deserve.

Dark chocolate

Of course, chocolate has to be on this list! Although studies are still ongoing on its effects, several experts still advise that chocolate, specifically dark chocolate, works wonders in alleviating stress and anxiety. It contains many nutrients like catechin and epicatechin, which act as antioxidants. These antioxidants are known to trigger your blood vessel walls, improve blood circulation, and lower your blood pressure. You will start to see results when you start incorporating dark chocolate into your diet.

Remember to consume this treat in moderation, especially since it is high in calories, and you’re likely to overeat if you’re not being careful. Fortunately, you don’t need to eat an entire chocolate bar to experience its super nutrients’ effects. A few bites are all you need to help you regulate your stress levels better while giving your taste buds a treat. It’s also a healthier alternative to regular chocolate and can be used to fix your chocolate cravings whenever they come up. However, the taste of dark chocolate may not be pleasing to everyone. You can pair dark chocolate with other foods, such as peanuts and almonds, or fruits like bananas and grapes.

Salmon

Salmon is a favorite among many people, as it has numerous benefits, is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, and is a rich source of protein. It is filled with antioxidants that help reduce the negative effects of stress hormones on your body by releasing dopamine and serotonin, which have hormones that encourage calmness.

Its fatty acids also help your brain adapt properly to changes, making you more capable of better handling stressful situations and triggers of anxiety. To fully see results, ensure you incorporate salmon into your diet at least twice weekly. There are many recipes out there that you can try, so you will never be short of ideas.

Yogurt

If your anxiety prevents you from fully enjoying life, it’s time to include yogurt in your diet. The healthy bacteria known as probiotics in this healthy snack improve your overall well-being and mental health.

Probiotic snacks like yogurt also help reduce inflammation, increase your body’s production of mood-enhancing hormones like serotonin, and aid in better digestion. What makes this snack even more amazing is that it is extremely versatile. You can use yogurt as a healthier alternative to salad dressing or add it to your cereals and smoothies. Because it’s best to consume it while it’s cold, it can also have a cooling effect on your body, which is certainly very relaxing.

Tea

There’s nothing more calming than a good cup of hot tea. It’s an excellent beverage to help calm your nerves, and the best thing is that there are several amazing flavors that you can immerse yourself in.

Chamomile tea is probably the most popular option for people suffering from anxiety and stress. The chamomile herb is filled with rich anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties linked to stress reduction. However, if you need a caffeine boost but don’t want to drink coffee, green tea might be a better option, as it helps improve brain and cognitive function, keeping you more active during the day.

So, there you have it! With this list of calming superfoods, you will be well at keeping calm during stressful situations. Treat yourself to a healthy snack or switch up your weekly menu with these new ingredients and snacks.

Read more lifestyle and healthy living articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons