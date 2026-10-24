WeWoreWhat Premium: The Suede, Leather and Pony Hair Pieces Worth Investing In

Last Updated on October 24, 2026 by Cliche





This fall, WeWoreWhat Premium grows from a three-piece test into a full collection of 11 pieces. Danielle calls it the “big-sister version” of WeWoreWhat, made for the customer who has grown up with the brand. Everything is cut from genuine suede, leather, or pony hair, and every piece is under $800.

These aren’t pieces you save for a special occasion. They’re the jacket, skirt, and trouser you’ll reach for on an ordinary Tuesday, then again all season long.

Leather

Clean, structured and the easiest way into Premium.

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Leather Mock Neck Jacket in Vintage Espresso — A cropped genuine leather jacket with a high snap neck and ribbed cuffs. Wear it over straight leg jeans. $268

Pebbled Leather Pencil Skirt — An ankle-length leather maxi skirt with a slim, A-line cut. Add a fitted knit top and tall boot to complete the look. $218

Leather Mock Neck Jacket in Tortoise Shell — The same jacket in a warm, reddish brown. It goes with every wash of denim you own. $268

Suede

Soft, warm, and better with every wear.

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Suede Button Front Jacket — Boxy and hip-length in midnight navy suede. Polished enough for the office, easy enough with jeans. $448

Leather Poncho — A draped black suede poncho with faux fur trim at the collar and cuffs. Layer it over a turtleneck when a jacket isn’t enough. $398

Suede Pencil Skirt — An ankle-length suede maxi skirt in a warm camel. Wear it with a cashmere crewneck and pointed boots. $495

Leather Bomber Jacket — A black suede bomber jacket with full sleeves and a gathered hem. Throw it on over a tee and jeans. $398

Pony Hair

The statement material of the season, with a soft texture and a subtle sheen. Wear it head to toe, or one piece at a time.

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Pony Hair Pencil Skirt — A slim midi that hits mid-calf. Sheer tights and a pointed pump make it office-ready. $533

Pony Hair Button Front Jacket — Our boxy button-front shape in black pony hair. Belt it over the skort for the full set, or wear it with jeans. $783

Pony Hair Low Rise Skort — A low-rise mini with built-in shorts. Pair it with tights and a fitted tank. $317

Pony Hair Straight Leg Pant — A tailored straight leg trouser with a structured waistband. Wear it with a black bodysuit and kitten heels. $640

Why It’s Worth It

The math on a Premium piece is simple. Wear the Leather Mock Neck Jacket twice a week from October through February, and that’s about 40 wears. That works out to under $7 a wear. Real suede, leather, and pony hair only get better with time, so every wear brings that number down. That’s not a splurge. That’s girl math.

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