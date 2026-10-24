Dolly Parton’s Nephew Says His Family Was Banned From CMA Tribute

Last Updated on October 24, 2026 by Cliche





Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver says a celebration of his aunt’s life came with a painful exclusion for his family. The late country legend’s former security chief claims he and his children were told not to attend the CMA’s “I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton,” even as other relatives received invitations.

His public complaint comes amid a legal dispute with Dolly’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, involving alleged threats, a disputed account of text messages, and a payment Seaver says has since been settled. But Seaver’s tribute post leaves one major detail unanswered: He did not identify who allegedly told his family to stay away.

Bryan Seaver Says His Children Were Also Left Out Of Dolly Parton Tribute

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Seaver addressed his absence in a Facebook post following Wednesday’s star-studded gathering, which featured performances from Reba McEntire and Ella Langley. He opened by praising the celebration before explaining why he wasn’t there.

“What a beautiful tribute. I was not invited. Nor was my daughter, Dolly’s songwriting, guitar-playing, claw hammer finger-pickin’ progeny,” he wrote. “The rest of my entire family was invited. A few attended. My kids and I were told not to attend. Such is life.”

The message suggested that the exclusion extended beyond Seaver to his children. However, he did not name the person or organization behind the alleged instruction. His post also did not explain why they were allegedly told not to attend or if it was connected to his legal dispute.

Dolly Parton’s Former Security Chief Was Chosen To Announce Her Death

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Seaver’s absence stands out because he previously held a trusted position in Dolly’s professional and personal life. As her head of security, he worked closely with the singer. He was also the family member who announced her death in an Instagram video in August, explaining that Dolly had asked him to take on that responsibility years earlier.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” Seaver said at the time, as he remembered his aunt as someone who had “lived in the light” and said she was “in the arms of Jesus.”

He also spoke about Dolly being reunited with her late husband, Carl Dean, her parents, and “countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.” Weeks later, Seaver’s relationship with members of Dolly’s business team became the subject of court filings.

Restraining Order Followed Allegations Of Threats Against Dolly’s Manager

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In September, a temporary restraining order was granted against Seaver following allegations involving Nozell, who managed Dolly for more than 20 years. Nozell sought the order through Dolly’s company, She’s Alive, LLC, alleging that Seaver demanded money and made threatening statements.

According to the report, Nozell accused Seaver of “invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence” during those demands. TMZ reported that Nozell told the court he fired Seaver from his security position on September 15 because of the alleged threats.

The temporary order required Seaver and his company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, to remain 1,000 feet away from She’s Alive employees, attorneys, and business partners. It also prohibited interference with the company’s business relationships.

The order placed restrictions on Seaver and his company while the dispute proceeded. It did not establish that the contested allegations had been proven.

Seaver Claims His Texts Were Taken Out Of Context

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Seaver has pushed back against the account presented in the case. In a court filing reviewed by Page Six, he maintained that the text messages at the center of the dispute had been taken out of context. He said part of the conflict involved an outstanding $251,000 payment to Squadron Augmented Protection Services for security work at properties Dolly owned.

According to Seaver’s filing, that payment had since been settled. He also raised concerns about the SongTeller Hotel in Nashville, alleging problems that included safety infractions, construction delays, and guards sleeping or using marijuana while working.

Seaver further claimed that Dolly had supported his efforts to press Herschend Family Entertainment, the operators of the hotel and Dollywood, about his concerns.

Dolly’s Letter Of Support Becomes Part Of Seaver’s Defense

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To support his account of his working relationship with Dolly, Seaver included a letter she wrote on November 11, 2024. Dolly described his security organization as “very professional, very discreet, and very good at what they do.”

The letter offers a glimpse of her assessment of the company at that time, although it does not resolve the later dispute over Seaver’s messages or Nozell’s allegations. Meanwhile, another member of the family was present at the CMA celebration.

Dolly’s niece Danielle Parton, who was recently named brand ambassador for the estate, attended and shared her appreciation afterward. “It was an honor to celebrate my Aunt Granny, who has inspired generations with her music, her kindness and her giving spirit. Thank you, @cma, for a beautiful tribute.”

Seaver’s own message struck a different note. While praising the tribute, he said his family had been told to stay away, without revealing who delivered that instruction or what explanation, if any, they were given.





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