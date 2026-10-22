TikTok Star Arlene Lee Reveals The Fictional Man Who Ruined Real-Life Dating For Her

Last Updated on October 22, 2026 by Cliche







Arlene Lee has found the fictional man responsible for making modern dating harder, and he comes with a pinstripe suit, a pencil-thin mustache and total devotion to his wife.

The TikTok star told The Blast that Gomez Addams has set the standard for how she wants to be loved, thanks largely to the way the “Addams Family” patriarch treats his wife, Morticia.

“Gomez looks at Morticia like she hung the moon, and they’ve been together forever,” Lee said. “Once you see that kind of love, it’s really hard to settle for a guy who leaves you on read.”

For Lee, the appeal is not about Gomez’s wealth or spooky lifestyle but the consistency.

Arlene Lee Says Gomez Addams Raised The Bar Too High

The 24-year-old creator, who has built a massive audience on TikTok, said every version of Gomez seems to preserve the same essential quality.

“Sixty years of different actors, and every single one plays him like Morticia is the best thing that ever happened to him,” Lee told The Blast. “That’s the energy I’m looking for.”

The internet appears to understand the appeal. Gomez and Morticia currently sit at No. 1 on Ranker’s fan-voted list of television’s best husband-and-wife couples, ahead of pairs including Monica and Chandler from “Friends” and Phil and Claire Dunphy from “Modern Family.”

A 2025 Roku survey offered another sign of Gomez’s staying power. He ranked as the second-favorite TV dad overall and tied among viewers ages 18 to 34 as one of their top choices.

Gomez And Morticia’s Romance Has Lasted For Generations

Part of the couple’s appeal is how consistently their relationship has survived new interpretations.

John Astin and Carolyn Jones helped define Gomez and Morticia for television audiences in the 1960s, while Raúl Juliá and Anjelica Huston turned their chemistry into one of the most memorable parts of the 1990s “Addams Family” movies.

Netflix’s “Wednesday” introduced a new generation to the marriage through Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Zeta-Jones has said the characters have “always had an extraordinary amount of love for each other,” while Netflix described the pair as a couple that knows how to keep their passion alive.

Guzmán has similarly described Gomez as “full of passion and love” and a man who takes pride in being a husband and father.

That devotion is exactly what Lee says keeps Gomez from feeling dated.

‘Wednesday’ Is Keeping The Gomez Standard Alive

The Addams family is not disappearing anytime soon.

Netflix confirmed that “Wednesday” Season 3 wrapped production on September 30 after months of filming, with the new season expanding the world of Nevermore and introducing more Addams family members.

The streamer has not announced an exact premiere date, although the season is expected to arrive in 2027.

Jenna Ortega has also acknowledged the appeal of Wednesday’s parents.

Speaking about Guzmán and Zeta-Jones, Ortega praised their chemistry and joked, “Who doesn’t want to see Gomez and Morticia all over each other?” She added that their passionate relationship is “half the point of the series in general.”

For Lee, that long-running joke doubles as relationship inspiration.

More From The Blast

Arlene Lee’s Pop Culture Obsession Goes Beyond The Addams Family

Lee’s Gomez confession fits neatly into the fictional worlds she has been embracing online.

The creator recently transformed herself into Spider-Man in a cheeky TikTok and revealed that Ravenclaw is her Hogwarts house in another post.

She has also dressed as Choso from “Jujutsu Kaisen” and gone full vampire with fangs and fake blood.

That playful approach has helped Lee build one of TikTok’s larger creator audiences. Social Blade currently lists her account at roughly 7.1 million followers and more than 376 million likes.

Lee has long been known for bold fashion and changing hair colors, making character-driven looks a natural extension of her online style.

The TikTok Star Has Already Turned Her Style Into A Business

Long before Gomez Addams became part of her dating checklist, Lee was already turning her personal aesthetic into brand opportunities.

In 2021, she was among the creators tapped by fashion company FINESSE shortly after the AI-driven label raised $4.54 million in pre-seed and seed funding.

The company specifically named Lee among the creators it was working with as it sought to expand its influencer collaborations.

She later designed her own look for the label, known as the “Arlene Drop,” celebrating the collaboration as she marked 2 million Instagram followers.

Now, with Halloween approaching and Lee cycling through characters online, another transformation is likely never far away.

Her dating standard, however, sounds considerably less flexible.

If Gomez Addams can remain obsessed with Morticia through decades of cartoons, sitcoms, movies and streaming television, Lee apparently sees little reason to accept romance with significantly less enthusiasm.

For anyone hoping to impress her, being left on read may be the fastest route to the crypt.









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