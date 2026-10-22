By Sarah Hitchcox, RN, BSN

Last Updated on October 22, 2026 by Cliche

A treatment room at one of the Knoxville offices. Consultations happen in a room like this before anything is booked.

Men don’t usually walk into my office asking for a “treatment.” They ask about one thing, like the line between the eyebrows that makes them look annoyed in photos, or a jaw that has gotten softer than it used to be, or their wife/girlfriend told them to come in. Then, almost every time, they ask whether anyone will be able to tell.

Many men come in wondering about their first aesthetic treatment and how it can enhance their appearance.

That last question comes up more than any other. I’m Sarah Hitchcox, a registered nurse and the injector at Sarah Hitchcox Aesthetics in Knoxville, and I do every injectable treatment myself. Here’s what men actually ask me about their first aesthetic treatment, and what I tell them.

“Will it look like I had something done?”

The men I see want what most of my clients want. They want to look rested. They don’t want to look different. Botox and the other neuromodulators I use, Dysport and Jeuveau, relax the muscles that make dynamic wrinkles, the ones that show up when you frown or raise your brows. The areas I treat most are the forehead, the crow’s feet, and the “11s” between the brows.

On a forehead, the goal is to relax the frontalis muscle just enough that the lines soften while the brows still move. If the brows don’t move at all, that’s the “frozen” look, and it isn’t what I’m going for. You should still be able to look surprised.

What you won’t get is an instant change. Tox takes about two weeks to kick in. You walk out looking the way you walked in, and over the next couple of weeks the lines ease. Results typically last three to four months, and regular treatments can help them last longer over time. I compare it to working out. It’s something you keep up.

“How long does it take, and does it hurt?”

A Botox appointment takes 10 to 15 minutes. There’s no downtime, so you can go straight back to work. I use tiny needles, and most patients describe a mild pinch and not much else.

One thing I do want you to know before you sit down: Botox Cosmetic carries a boxed warning about the toxin spreading beyond the treatment area. If you ever have trouble breathing, swallowing, or speaking after a treatment, that needs immediate medical attention. It’s on the label, and I’d rather you hear it from me.

“Can you do anything about my jaw?”

This one comes up a lot. Two different things get called “the jaw,” and they need different treatments.

The first is the jawline itself. Over time the line from the chin to the ear can lose definition, and early jowls start to show. Jawline filler uses a firmer hyaluronic acid filler to define the mandible and reduce those early jowls. It’s popular with men and women. Chin filler does a similar job for a chin that sits back from the profile, with no implant involved.

Most men say the same thing: they noticed it in the mirror, and it kept bothering them.

The second is the fullness under the chin. Kybella is an FDA-approved injectable of synthetic deoxycholic acid that destroys fat cells under the chin, and because those cells don’t return, the result lasts. Most patients need two to four sessions spaced about four weeks apart. Expect some swelling, redness, or bruising that usually settles within a week.

There’s a third option for a wide lower face. At my Botox-focused practice in Knoxville, I also treat the masseter, the big chewing muscle at the back of the jaw. Botox there slims the face and treats TMJ.

“What about my hair?”

Thinning hair is the other thing men bring up, usually at the end of a visit for something else. Scalp microneedling for hair loss stimulates dormant follicles, increases blood flow to the scalp, and improves how well topical treatments like minoxidil and finasteride absorb. Minoxidil can go on right after the session. It suits men and women in the early stages of thinning.

It isn’t a one-visit fix. Results emerge over several sessions across a few months, and I say that out loud before anyone books a series. If you want to know what “early stages” means for your head, that’s a consultation question, and I’d rather look than guess.

“Do men get laser hair removal?”

Yes, and the areas are different. Men ask about the back and the chest, and both are on the treatment list at my laser clinic in Knoxville. The laser has built-in cooling, and most people describe a warm sensation or a light snap. Most patients reach their best result after six to eight sessions spaced four to six weeks apart, with a touch-up once a year. Any fine hair that grows back is usually lighter and sparser than what was there.

What the first visit looks like

Consultations are free, and I do them at both offices, in Bearden and in Farragut. The room is plain: a white treatment chair, a rolling tray, the laser unit in the corner. It looks like a clinic.

I don’t ask what’s coming up on your calendar. If you want to tell me, fine, but you don’t have to justify the visit. People come in because they looked in the mirror while washing their face and something bothered them. That’s a good enough reason. Wanting to look presentable isn’t vanity.

What I actually do is look at your facial anatomy, listen to what’s bothering you, and give you recommendations tailored to your goals. A unit count you found online is background information. It isn’t a plan for your face. If you came in with one question, we start with that one question.

If you’ve been thinking about it and haven’t booked because you figured this was for someone else, book the consultation anyway and ask your one question.

A Knoxville nurse injector on the handful of treatments men bring up most, the results they actually want, and what the first visit looks like.

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Images provided by Sarah Hitchcox Aesthetics. Other images might be provided with permission by their respective copyright holders including AI generators.