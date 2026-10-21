Last Updated on October 21, 2026 by Cliche





Outfit Details: Dior Jacket, Pants, Bag & Heels

There’s something so appealing about tailoring that takes on a more decorative flair. A beautifully cut jacket in an elaborate floral jacquard, a matching skirt shot through with metallic thread, or a brilliant shade of green that makes a familiar silhouette feel entirely new. These details bring a sense of whimsy to more structured pieces, especially this time of year, when richer fabrics and intricate patterns start finding their way into the wardrobe.

Romantic blooms, glints of metallic, and the kind of prints you’d expect to see at a garden party have a way of softening even the most buttoned-up styles, adding a touch of femininity to a sharp blazer or a pencil skirt. A matching set in an all-over print is where it all comes together for me. The pattern leans maximalist, but the clean, tailored shape reels it in, which feels like the very definition of polished maximalism. From lunches and afternoons in the city to dinners, celebrations, and everything in between, there are so many opportunities to bring a little more color and decoration into the mix.

The post Tailoring in Full Bloom appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





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