Christina Applegate’s MS Misdiagnosis Met With ‘Extremely Hurtful’ Attack From Megyn Kelly As Fans Demand Apology

Last Updated on October 21, 2026 by Cliche





Megyn Kelly has come under fire over her comments about Christina Applegate’s revelation that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The controversial journalist questioned the actress’s years of being the “face” of the disease she apparently didn’t have, claiming she has taken everyone on a “wild goose chase.”

Christina Applegate disclosed that she wasn’t suffering from MS; however, she still suffers from debilitating symptoms and has no idea what her actual condition is, as she fears she’s back to “square one.”

Megyn Kelly Criticized Christina Applegate Over MS Advocacy: ‘This has All Been A Wild Goose Chase’

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Kelly discussed Applegate’s latest revelation about her misdiagnosis of MS with the hosts of the political podcast “Ruthless.”

Kelly pointed out how Applegate’s false MS diagnosis had made her one of the most recognizable public figures associated with the condition and took issue with how much she leaned into the condition.

“Christina Applegate is really the person I think most people, at least famous people, associate with this disease because she was one of the first to come out and say she had it,” Kelly said.

She highlighted how the actress had displayed her condition, “in a wheelchair with a cane,” and her “MeSsy” podcast, which heavily revolved around living with MS.

“The woman who’s made like every public statement about health for the past several years all about her MS… has now come out to tell us all she doesn’t actually have it. This has all been a wild goose chase,” the 55-year-old griped.

Kelly added that Applegate not knowing precisely what she’s suffering from is the problem with celebrities like her leaning into their health issues and said, “She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease.”

Her comments follow Applegate’s emotional account of discovering her long-standing MS diagnosis was incorrect.

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Kelly has since been called out for her remarks about Applegate’s misdiagnosis, with fans branding her words “hurtful” and demanding she apologize to the ailing actress.

One individual wrote on X, “I never thought you were a hurtful person until I saw this post. You obviously do not know a thing about MS diagnostic criteria. Who are you to judge her like this? God help you if you ever have a severe, life-limiting, incurable disease. It’s hell. Your words are unwarranted and extremely hurtful. You owe her an apology.”

Another said, “Megyn, please stop. You are not a physician, nor do you even have a minuscule understanding of multiple sclerosis or autoimmune issues. Have some sympathy for a person who is struggling and thank God it is not you.”

“It’s not like she’s cured! She’s still suffering from a chronic illness! You are so mean attacking her like she made this up,” a third person commented, slamming the journalist.

One harsh critic noted, “Jesus Christ, wtf is wrong with you? You think she was happy to be that face or something? Are you f–ing stupid? She’s been miserable, hospitalized, and struggles to even walk. Now she has no answers, but her struggles continue. You can f–k right off with this bs.”

Christina Applegate Breaks Down After Learning Of Her Misdiagnosis

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Applegate revealed the news in an episode of her “MeSsy” podcast. The 54-year-old cried out that she was “back at square one” and didn’t know what was happening to her.

As reported by The Guardian, she recalled not being happy after her doctor came into her room and told her, “Congratulations – you don’t have MS.”

“You don’t get misdiagnosed, and all of a sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better. If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways,” Applegate told her fellow actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who lives with Multiple Sclerosis.

She explained that while she may not have the condition, she still has to use wheelchairs at the doctor’s office and struggles with walking. “I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened,” she lamented.

Christina Applegate Says She Feels She Has Let The MS Community Down

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The actress’ health news appears to have affected how she views her connection to the community she had been a leading figure for since she was first told she had the condition.

Applegate announced that she was suffering from MS in 2021 and revealed in an interview with People that the autoimmune disease caused her to spend most of her time in her bed because it was too painful to move around.

She had spoken candidly about her experiences and used her platform to discuss the reality of living with the disease since her initial diagnosis.

However, learning that she does not have MS has left her feeling like she no longer fits into the community she’d been a part of for years.

“It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down,” she said before noting that she and Sigler had become recognizable figures for the disease.

“I became this, you and I, the poster children for MS. Everything that I was doing, I had a fucking reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason. It’s very unnerving, and it’s really confusing for me,” Applegate concluded.

Doctor Says MS Misdiagnoses Are ‘Fairly Common’

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Dr. Marwa Kaisey, a professor at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center department of neurology, explained that such a development was “fairly common,” as one in five people are misdiagnosed with the disease.

She told OK! Magazine in an interview that as there is not “one single test for MS,” the likelihood of being misdiagnosed is not rare.

“It’s not like we have something like a pregnancy test that says, ‘Yes. You have it.’ ‘No. You don’t.’ It’s a list of criteria,” she said on the podcast with Applegate and Sigler.

The “Bad Moms” actress has said that her doctors are going to investigate what has been happening to her and the reason for the misdiagnosis.





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