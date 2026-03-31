Tiger Woods Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ With His DUI Arrest, As Sources Fear The Golfer May Never Change His Ways





Tiger Woods is ready to make major changes in his life after his DUI arrest and girlfriend, Vanessa Trump‘s ultimatum; however, the golfer’s loved ones fear he will “never change.”

Following his latest run-in with the law, Woods’ inner circle has spoken out, expressing concern for him due to his past struggles.

Tiger Woods’ PGA colleagues have also addressed his recent DUI incident, with many calling for the golfer to face some “punishment” so he could learn from his mistake.

Tiger Woods Reportedly Plans To Work On Himself, But Sources Fear The Golfer Will Never Change

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After Woods’ shocking crash and subsequent DUI arrest, an insider close to the golf champion claimed that he and his partner, Vanessa, had a conversation, during which she made her feelings clear about where she stands regarding his latest legal battle.

“It’s a definite red flag, and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she’s not going to stick around,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Now, an insider has shared Woods’ response, noting that he is “embarrassed with his recent arrest and he has promised to get to a place to where friends and family look at him in a positive way.”

However, some fear Woods won’t truly change, stating, “He enjoys what he has built for himself. He enjoys his money and what it brings to his life – he has no problem that money won’t fix. Let’s be honest, that will never end.”

“He will always live in that world. He will get another chance to be a part of the PGA and be a part of whatever he wants to do,” the insider added. “This incident will be not forgotten, but it will be something that will go by the wayside. Then, he can then continue his life the way he wants. He’s living his life, not what people want his life to be, and that’s that.”

Tiger Woods Has Broken His Silence After His DUI Crash, Promises To Get Treatment

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Woods recently broke his silence after his crash and DUI arrest in a short post on X. The golfer announced he plans to seek treatment and prioritize his health.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

He continued, “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.”

Woods then concluded by saying he appreciates the support he has received since the incident, while also asking for privacy for himself and his loved ones.

The Golfer’s Circle Claims He Is ‘Frustrated’ And ‘Depressed’

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Shortly after the incident, Woods’ inner circle called out the famous athlete, while pleading with him to take his health seriously.

A source told People Magazine that the 50-year-old needs “to get real” about his struggles and get some help.

“He is enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation, but with his injuries and age, he is frustrated and depressed about his state of health,” the insider noted. “He wants to play in major tournaments like the Masters, but he needs to get real.”

They added, “Once he does that, he should be better off because people do like Tiger. He is a good person.”

Tiger Woods’ PGA Colleague Calls For Him To Be Punished

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After news of Woods’ new legal woes made headlines, several PGA stars spoke out, telling the golf star to take “accountability” and work on himself.

“I don’t like sugar-coating things, and the way I look at it, there’s got to be some sort of punishment or withdrawal or some sort of suspension from the game,” former PGA golfer Mark Lye told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday.

Lye continued, “I’m just wondering where the discipline that he’s learned to convey on the golf course is [going to] take hold in his personal life. Obviously, he’s got demons going on. We all feel bad for Tiger, but you know something, there’s got to be accountability, and it’s got to happen soon.”

He then went further to demand that the PGA take action against Woods, claiming that he will only “escape” punishment if nothing is done about his recent actions.

Tiger Woods Enters A Not-Guilty Plea In DUI Case

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Although Woods has revealed he intends to seek treatment after his DUI crash, he still plans to fight the charges brought against him alongside attorney Douglas Duncan, the same person who represented him during his 2017 DUI incident.

The golfer was arrested after his car accident last Friday, in which his Land Rover flipped over while he was attempting to overtake a flatbed truck just three miles from his home. Woods ended up spending several hours at a Martin County jail cell before being released on bail for an undisclosed amount.

He was also hit with DUI charges, alongside property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

On Tuesday, Woods, on behalf of his lawyer, Duncan, entered a not-guilty plea, waiving his right to arraignment. The legendary golfer also requested a trial by jury.

The Tiger Woods Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ With His DUI Arrest, As Sources Fear The Golfer May Never Change His Ways first appeared on The Blast





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