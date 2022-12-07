Today we want to share tips on how to find a personal style that works for you. The secret to a great look is not in keeping up with every passing trend. The key is to be yourself and express that in your clothing. Yet, what if you are unsure of your personal style? What can you do to find your own and ensure it works for you?

Style can come from anywhere. A person’s sense of style might be shown in the way they dress, the way they speak, or the way they act with others. In the fashion world, “style” is often a shorthand for “personal style,” which is how a person shows who they are through their clothing, accessories, hairstyle, and how they put an outfit together.

In other words, your own style lasts forever. Fashion fads come and go, but a person with style will always wear what they like best. Instead of blindly following the latest fashions, they will cultivate a feeling of individuality, and that is the best way to think about your own personal style. It’s personal to you, and it’s what makes you feel good. Read on to find out more about how to find your style to help you now and in the future.

Look Through Your Closet

Spend a day in your closet and go through your clothes while you’re there. Take a look over the clothing that you’ve acquired over the past few years, paying particular attention to the items that you’ve purchased more than once, the items that are still in their packaging, the rash buys you’ve made, and things like that. Each of them has a story to tell, and it goes without saying that the clothes that you wear the most often provide clues about the aesthetic that you favor.

This task is useful for a number of reasons. Firstly, as we’ve said, you’ll get a better idea of the types of clothing and styles that you prefer over others. You’ll also see the mistakes you made and perhaps understand more about the clothes you don’t like (but bought anyway, perhaps because they were ‘trendy’ or you thought you should buy them because everyone else was). You can donate, sell, or, if you have to, throw out the clothing you don’t like and won’t wear, which leaves more space for new things that you will wear. Of course, you don’t have to fill your closet up with stuff just because there’s space, but it’s good to know there’s room there if you need it.

Find Some Style Inspiration

If you’re in need of some new style ideas, look no further than the people closest to you; your friends and family. There could be some ideas there that spark some of your own. Of course, the last thing you want to do is copy anyone else’s style, especially someone you see a lot, but it’s a good place to start if you’re stuck. At the very least, you’ll see what you don’t like, and that can be just as helpful.

Then spend some time online and look at how your friends and favorite celebrities wear their clothes and accessories, including piercings, for example. Search the archives of a few fashion bloggers whose sense of style you admire to find some ideas for new outfits. Find out who dresses a famous or influential person you like and take cues from that person’s stylist. Fashion magazines are yet another goldmine of information. Find your personal style by researching the various options available and combining the elements you like most or experimenting with different aspects of a look to see what works best for you.

Consider Your Favorite Colors And Patterns

Love patterns, bright hues, and vivacious design? Are you into understated, all-gray ensembles? Or do you like a more muted color scheme that centers on pastels and other gentler tones for a more low-key look? Just consider that for a second. This could be the basis of everything you decide on once you understand what it is you like the best.

Not only will knowing what your favorite colors and patterns – or combinations – are help you narrow down your options, but it will help you create a signature look too. You might become the person people know as always wearing pink, loving black and white, or having to have a floral pattern in their outfit somewhere, even if it’s only small. This will help you enjoy a timeless look and ensure that, whenever you’re shopping for clothing, you’ll always know what will work in terms of your aesthetic; you’ll never make another mistake when it comes to buying clothes which saves money and waste.

Make a Mood Board

Creating a mood board is an excellent way to get started on the path to building your own unique sense of style. Create a mood board with the photographs you’ve collected after you’ve finished gathering your fashion inspiration. Even if it seems like your source of inspiration is all over the place, you might find that a lot of your models are wearing jeans and boots or maxi dresses, or many of them are wearing shirts with ruffles. You’ll soon see that there is a pattern, even if you thought.

Pick out two or three pictures that perfectly illustrate the style you seem to be leaning towards, and save those pictures to your phone so that you can look at them when you’re out doing your clothes shopping. You don’t have to spend your time searching for those exact pieces of clothing, but they can help you stay on track when it comes to sticking to your personal style.

Final Thoughts

Finding your own style is so important to who you are. Knowing what you like and don’t like can help you figure out your fashion and style sense. If you’re having trouble finding your own style, start by learning about your body type and going through your closet to figure out what you like. If you need ideas, think about your favorite fashion icon and brands. Once you have all this information, you can organize it and think about it to learn more about your own personal style.

