Lake Dress, Magda Butrym Scarf, Saint Lauren Sunglasses, Chanel Flats (similar, less expensive here)
March started with coats and ended with bare arms, and somewhere in the middle the month became what I always want spring dressing to be. Color and print stayed constant throughout, moving between heavier layers in the early weeks and the lighter, sun-filled pieces that came as the season settled in. By the final week the coats had quietly disappeared, and what was left felt exactly right for where we are now.
The post Every Outfit I Wore This Month: March appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.
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