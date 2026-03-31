Fashion

Every Outfit I Wore This Month: March

March 31, 2026
Every Outfit I Wore This Month: March
Edited By Cliche
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Lake DressMagda Butrym ScarfSaint Lauren Sunglasses, Chanel Flats (similar, less expensive here)

March started with coats and ended with bare arms, and somewhere in the middle the month became what I always want spring dressing to be. Color and print stayed constant throughout, moving between heavier layers in the early weeks and the lighter, sun-filled pieces that came as the season settled in. By the final week the coats had quietly disappeared, and what was left felt exactly right for where we are now.


Louise NY JacketTop & Skirt, Aquazzura Heels (old, similar here), Mark Cross Bag (old, similar here)

Veronica Beard Jacket & JeansLisa Yang Tank, Chanel Flats (via TRR here, similar here), Call It By Your Name Ba

Staud Jacket (more sizes here), Flore Flore ShirtMother SkirtValentino Wedges (on sale), Call It By Your Name BagSherman Field (similar here) & Zoe Chicco Necklaces

LaDoubleJ Top, Dries Van Noten Skirt (old, similar here and here), Valentino Wedges (on sale), Bottega Veneta BagLe SunDialJenna Blake & Emily P Wheeler Necklaces



Toteme Shirt, Tove Skirt (old, similar here and here), Bottega Veneta BagAlaia Wedges, Retrouvai Necklace (similar style here)




Tanya Taylor JacketElder Statesman Sweater (less expensive version here & here), AMO Tee & Jeans, Chanel Flats (old, similar here), Etsy PinRag & Bone Belt

Ulla Johnson JacketAmazon SweaterTee & Jeans, Nour Hammour Belt (similar here and here), Chanel Flats (on The RealReal, similar here), Altuzarra BagDior Sunglasses


Merlette Dress, Vanessa Bruno Jacket (via TRR here, similar here, less expensive here), Tuckernuck Sweater

Cos ShirtLisa Yang TankDonni Pants (similar here), JB x Margaux FlatsChanel Bag, Sherman Fields Necklace (similar here)

Nour Hammour Coat, Hermes TopJ.Crew Pants, Savette Bag (similar here, less expensive here), Chanel Flats (similar here), Dior Sunglasses

Hermes Coat (similar, less expensive here), R13 JeansElder Statesman Sweater (similar less expensive here), Hermes Scarf (similar here) & Belt

Dior Coat (old, similar, less expensive here), Destree Jacket (more colors here), ELV Denim JeansLe Monde Beryl BootsChanel Bag, Sherman Fields Necklace (sold out, similar here)

The post Every Outfit I Wore This Month: March appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.



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Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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