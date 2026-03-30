Gizelle Bryant’s Daughter Recreates Her Viral AKA Photo After Joining The Same Sorority





Gizelle Bryant has consistently showcased her role as a mother throughout the entirety of her 10-season run on the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” and as filming for season 11 soon gets underway, a recent heart-warming family milestone is sure to be featured.

The “RHOP” OG cast member’s daughter, Adore Bryant, recently paid a loving tribute to her mom by officially becoming a member of the same sorority.

Gizelle Bryant’s Daughter Becomes An AKA Like Her Mom And Celebrates With Photo Recreation

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Gizelle Bryant is an Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) mom for the second time, as her daughter Adore Bryant has joined her mother’s legendary sorority alongside her twin sister Angel.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, March 30, Adore posted a photo of herself as an official AKA member, complete with the same green beret, black jacket, and white and pink shoulder bag that her mother wore in her viral 1990 college sorority photo.

“Legacy. I have fulfilled a life long dream of entering into the sisterhood Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated,” Adore’s caption of the post began. A dream that completes my mother’s legacy.”

“To you, Soror Mommy, I thank you for showing me the meaning of lifelong sisterhood and service,” she continued. “As I follow in the footsteps of the distinguished Gamma Theta women whom have come before me, I am forever grateful for the ability to be apart of something GreaTer.”

Adore ended her caption by thanking her new sorority sisters.

“To my Gorgeous and Talented line sisters, I thank you all for pouring into me endless love, support, and sisterhood that will last a lifetime,” she wrote. “Beauty Unparalleled, Grace Undefined, An Alpha Kappa Alpha Woman is one of a kind. 45 ΓΘ 90 52 ΓΘ 26”

Gizelle responded to the sweet post, writing, “36 years later!!! This makes me cry. #Legacy like no other! I love you, Adore. Skee Wee My Soror Skee Wee.” Twin sister Angel replied, “SOROR TWINNYYYYYY!!! i am so proud of youu.”

Older sister Grace Bryant chimed in as well, adding “Iconic.”

Bryant May Have Her Bestie Back On Upcoming Season Of ‘RHOP’

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According to Reality Blurb, an insider shared that despite turning down an offer to appear last season for a celebration for her joint podcast “Reasonably Shady” with bestie and “RHOP” cast member Gizelle Bryant, franchise OG Robyn Dixon is back in the conversation as a potential season 11 cast member.

“Robyn Dixon has also made the cut and is back to auditioning for a flute,” the source said.

Despite not filming for season 10, Dixon will be featured on the upcoming season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” that will mark 20 years of the ”Real Housewives” franchise. She was seen filming with fellow “RHOP” cast members Bryant and Ashley Darby back in January.

As of now, Bravo nor any of last season’s cast have confirmed their participation in the upcoming season, but most of the cast is set to return. However, per Reality Blurb, sources said that Keiarna Stewart and Angel Massie will not be back.

Gizelle Bryant Previously Spoke On The Legal Issues Against Fellow Cast Member Wendy Osefo

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In October 2025, shortly after Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie were indicted on multiple federal felony charges, Gizelle Bryant spoke about their legal drama on her joint podcast with Robyn Dixon, “Reasonably Shady.”

“First, I want to say that I am highly shocked, surprised, and disappointed by these charges,” Dixon said, with Bryant noting how “disappointed” she was about the couple’s legal woes.

“Why? That’s my biggest question?” Bryant asked rhetorically. “I immediately thought, first of all, huge disappointment. Sad, right, because this is so sad for their children.”

“Guilty or innocent, their parents were removed from their house and brought down to a police station, and charged. They have mugshots, that is, I’m sure, super scary for their children, so sad,” she continued.

The Franchise OG Is Ready To Welcome Fellow Original ‘RHOP’ Cast Member Karen Huger Back To The Show

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During the season 10 reunion, Gizelle Bryant made it very clear that she is more than ready for Karen Huger to return to the cast, a sentiment that she also expressed throughout the season.

Bryant also shared updates with other “RHOP” stars from Huger while she was still locked up. She reportedly spoke to people close to Huger, and upon enquiring about her safety, they assured her that all was well.

The Blast previously reported that, during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Bryant told host Andy Cohen that Huger was thriving behind bars.

At the time, she also shared that the inmates loved Huger and she was adjusting smoothly, calming the minds of fans who were worried about her well-being while incarcerated.

Season 11 Could Bring Various Changes To ‘RHOP’

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As fans eagerly await season 11 of the Bravo hit series, there could be a host of cast changes coming about.

With new cast members like Angel Massie being a miss with fans and the status of other “RHOP” wives uncertain, the show could feature old faces, such as Robyn Dixon, as well as unexpected departures, regarding the ongoing legal issues surrounding Wendy Osefo that could see her leaving to serve prison time if found guilty.

The Gizelle Bryant’s Daughter Recreates Her Viral AKA Photo After Joining The Same Sorority first appeared on The Blast









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