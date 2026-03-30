



I use ChatGPT the way some people use a private assistant. Not to think for me, but to help me CLEAR my thinking.

You already know and love my and Michael’s Executive Assistant Katie. We couldn’t function without her, that’s for sure. But I use ChatGPT to clear my thinking, free up time in my day, and help me run things smoother. Here’s how it goes most days.

How Lauryn Bosstick Uses Her AI Assistant

In the morning, I talk to it exactly the way I would an executive assistant. I unload everything: what needs to get done, the real priorities of the day, my goals, systems, vision, self-care ideas, a to-do list, and how I want to show up for my family. It’s like a five-minute turbo brain dump. I just get it OUT of my head.

Then I start refining.

I’ll say, “Here is everything on my mind. Help me structure this day so it feels clean and calm. Help me map it so I hit my self-care and still move the business forward. Help me create order so I can be fully present with my family instead of mentally juggling ten things at once. I also DO NOT WANT TO SCRAMBLE.”

I’m very clear about my intentions. As you may have read in this post about how I set up my calendar, I need some breathing room. Yes, I’m working on not being late, but this is part of how I’m trying to fix that. Driving time, buffer time between meetings. I hate to feel rushed and take on that ‘scrambling’ energy.

Anyway, THEN ChatGPT turns my noise into a plan: I can visually see what actually needs to happen today versus what can wait. And once it’s mapped, my energy shifts. Like, AHHH. It’s such a relief.

I’m not interested in grinding all day and calling that productive. I want to take care of myself, build strategically, and show up for my family without feeling scatterbrained, you know?

Clarity is most important, then execution.

If you want more ChatGPT tips listen to this episode of The Bossticks with Pia Mance. She really has it dialed in and shares so many good tips.

So there you have it. I highly recommend trying this if you’re feeling overwhelmed by your day. Also, if you’re a stay at home mom, or a working mom, I know you’ve got a lot on your plate. Take 10 minutes to refine your ChatGPT so you can free up some time and space in your day to pour into YOU.

Take the guess work out of your time, streamline your day and be present in the task at hand. It really is life-changing.

Let me know all your AI tips in the comments below.

x, Lauryn

+ Learn my calendar process here.

++ Adapt and thrive with AI: Tips from Gary Vee.

The post How Lauryn Bosstick Uses Her AI Assistant appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.





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