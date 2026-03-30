Lagos Paparazzi Flash : Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux at the ‘Arinzo’ Premiere

Love, fashion, and star power collided at the premiere of The Return of Arinzo as Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, made a striking entrance that instantly commanded attention.

Priscilla Ojo—widely known as @its.priscy—is a Nigerian actress, model, and influencer, and the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo. She has built a strong presence in fashion and entertainment, amassing millions of followers while balancing acting, brand partnerships, and her own fashion ventures . By her side, Juma Jux (born Juma Mussa Mkambala) is an award-winning Tanzanian R&B and Afropop artist known for hits across East Africa and beyond . The couple, who married in 2025, have quickly become one of Africa’s most talked-about cross-cultural power pairs .

For the premiere, Priscilla leaned into sculptural glamour in a white off-the-shoulder gown featuring a corseted bodice, exaggerated hips, and a softly draped neckline. The look was elevated with a dramatic wide-brim hat and a layered pearl choker that framed her face, adding a bridal-inspired finish. She accessorized with a spherical embellished clutch and metallic pointed-toe heels, completing a look rooted in structure and femininity.

Juma Jux complemented her in a neutral-toned ensemble anchored by a long camel overcoat layered over a partially unbuttoned shirt, exposing layered necklaces. His pinstriped trousers and pointed boots added a tailored contrast, while stacked bracelets and tinted sunglasses brought a contemporary edge.

Together, the duo delivered a coordinated aesthetic—her look defined by sculptural precision and softness, his by relaxed tailoring and tonal layering—creating a visual balance that felt intentional and cohesive.

The couple’s appearance at the Arinzo premiere underscores their growing influence not only in music and film circles, but also in fashion, where their coordinated style moments continue to resonate across the continent.

: @thelagospaparazzi