Celebrate National Coming Out Day By Tuning Into Revry’s QueerX Awards

October 11, 2022
he 2022 QueerX Awards will feature appearances by Kim PetrasTammie BrownBarry BrandonKevin Jz ProdigyThe NextkidzBiqtch PuddińThe Dragon SistersDeAndre UpshawAndrew Duffer, comedians Ever Mainard and Roz Hernandez, and musical performances by Ninel CondeFedro, and Kid Kenn.
 
The QueerX Awards celebrate the individuals that make Revry possible by uplifting the radically inclusive and unapologetically queer. The QueerX film and music video competition winners will also be announced during the program. A feel-good night of celebration and acknowledgment you won’t want to miss! 
 
As the only LGBTQ-first streaming network featuring over 5,000 titles of free live TV, movies, series, news, and exclusive original programming, Revry is dedicated to embracing the POVs and stories often underrepresented in traditional media. Revry includes content starring nearly 50% people of color, 40% gay, 25% lesbian, and 12% trans. Diversity, inclusion, and representation are more than buzzwords for Revry – they are backed by the content the network airs and streams.
 
