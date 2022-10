Celebrate National Coming Out Day By Tuning Into Revry’s QueerX Awards

As the only LGBTQ-first streaming network featuring over 5,000 titles of free live TV, movies, series, news, and exclusive original programming, Revry is dedicated to embracing the POVs and stories often underrepresented in traditional media. Revry includes content starring nearly 50% people of color, 40% gay, 25% lesbian, and 12% trans. Diversity, inclusion, and representation are more than buzzwords for Revry – they are backed by the content the network airs and streams.