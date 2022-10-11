Today we want to share 4 essentials for a great walking vacation. The freedom and flexibility of a walking vacation, as well as the chance to enjoy some of the most gorgeous scenery around is second to none. It’s no wonder that people choose this kind of vacation year after year, forgoing the beaches and sunshine of foreign climes.

You might be considering a walking vacation yourself. If you’re unsure as to what you might need on such a trip, read on – here are some of the essentials that will make your walking vacation perfect.

Comfortable Walking Boots

If there is one thing you are absolutely going to need when you go on a walking vacation, it’s comfortable walking boots. This is something you just can’t skimp on. You will need good walking boots that you can rely on.

Your legs and feet will be doing a lot of work over the course of your walking vacation, whether it’s a short break away or a much longer trip. The more you can do to support them – literally – the better, and that means boots that will support the ankles, keeping your legs safe and comfortable. Ideally you will want boots that are lightweight but solid in design. Of course, it might not be possible to wear walking boots due to issues with your feet. In that case, you’ll need to consult experts to help you find the right shoes. Check out The Good Feet Store reviews to get you started.

Waterproofs

Even if you have booked your walking vacation for the summer, that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be some rainfall, and if you’re going in the winter, you’ll definitely get wet if you haven’t got good waterproofs with you.

The good thing about waterproofs is that they are lightweight pieces of clothing, and that means you can carry them about with you without causing you too much trouble.

A Mobile Device

It’s true that you’ll probably want to get away from social media and work emails when you embark on a walking vacation, but you should still take a mobile phone or ideally a smartphone with you. You might need it in an emergency, and if you don’t have any means of contacting the outside world, you could find yourself in peril.

Even if you don’t need to call anyone on your phone, you can use it to enjoy the vacation that little bit more – take some great photos as you are walking to remember the trip, play games or listen to music to pass the time while a storm thunders around you. It could come in useful.

First Aid Kit

It’s unlikely that any major accidents will befall you as long as you are careful, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t have a smaller, much more minor injury. A cut or scrape, a blister, or an insect could be uncomfortable and prevent you from walking at the pace you would like to. Having a first aid kit with you will enable you to patch up these small injuries and continue on your way.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons