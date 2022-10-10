Chazlyn Yvonne is the Whimsical Fashion Icon That BIPOC Deserve

Chazlyn Yvonne’s eye for fashion was passed down through the generations. “My mom loves fashion and so does my grandma. She always dressed me up and I also loved playing with dolls and sketching growing up,” she says. “I was always watching shows like Project Runway and grew interested in fashion. However, it wasn’t until my junior year of high school that I realized how passionate I was about it and decided that I wanted to apply to a fashion school, where I would soon find my love for content creation and social media.” Her style is as joyful and carefree as her personality. “My personal style is whimsical and hyperfeminine! I love the princess core, doll core, ballet core, and cottage core aesthetics and I love combining them into one on my page. My favorite color is pink and it definitely dominates my feed.” She enjoys unlocking a fantasy world while simultaneously providing much needed representation. “I love the whimsical aesthetic because it’s a way for me to escape the norm and become the dream version of myself. The whimsical niche is dominated by non-POC, so it’s important to me that I showcase brown and Black women in this style so that I can be the inspiration and representation that I always wanted growing up.”

Lockdown boredom caused her to stumble onto her brand new career path as a fashion blogger. “I started during the pandemic! I had nothing to do other than online classes, so I started posting creative shoots on IG. Before I knew it, brands started reaching out to me for gifting, and then I landed my first paid brand deal with Amazon Prime Student, where I could create fashion and lifestyle content. Ever since then, I knew it was a newfound passion and I never looked back.” This success led to her being invited to NYFW! “New York Fashion Week was a dream!” she gushes. “The highlight for me was definitely the Selkie show. I have been working with them for a little over a year and was invited backstage to try on dresses and create exclusive behind the scenes content. I always loved hearing about NYFW as a child so this was beyond anything I could ever imagine. The diversity and body inclusivity was unmatched! I also attended the Kate Spade New York presentation, Rebeccca Minkoff, and a few others!” If you want to emulate Chazlyn’s style, start with the basics and pay attention to fanciful embellishments. “I would say to focus on a few colors that you love and try to style them as much as possible! A huge part of my aesthetic is my color palette. I also try to incorporate details such as lace, ruffles, embroidery, and puff sleeves in my accessories and trims.” Chazlyn hopes expansion is in her future to ensure that everyone has a role model. “I would love to continue growing and building my platform and possibly expand into collaborating with a brand that I align with, or even create my own! I want to showcase diversity in this style of fashion and hope that I can serve as an example for BIPOC who aspire to dream big.” Some heroes wear lace!

Chazlyn Yvonne is the Whimsical Fashion Icon That BIPOC Deserve. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chazlyn Yvonne.