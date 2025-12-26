The Fabys 2025: Vote for the Most Fashionable Couple of the Year Featuring Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug, Nicolandria, and more!

It’s Time to Vote for the Fabys!

Our first category is Most Fashionable Couple of the Year, and 2025 was a year full of standout red carpet moments coordinated street style outings and unforgettable looks. From global icons to rising stars these duos delivered fashion chemistry that dominated conversations and inspired trends.

Here are the top couples nominated for Most Fashionable Couple of 2025 at The Fabys Awards — and now it’s time for you to vote.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky solidified their status as one of fashion’s most influential couples in 2025. Their coordinated appearances from the Met Gala to Art Basel and beyond highlighted their vibrant and fearless approach to style.

Rihanna continued to reshape fashion with bold maternity and couture looks while Rocky made waves with standout menswear statements and his role as a creative ambassador in fashion. Their synergized style made them a defining power couple of the year.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs turned heads throughout 2025 with confident ensembles that blended high fashion and athletic influences. Their coordinated winter looks went viral for effortless style and bold choices that captured both glamour and street sophistication.

Together they showcased a dynamic that resonates on and off the carpet.

Olandria and Nic (Nicolandria)

Love Island USA couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe — affectionately known as Nicolandria — became breakout style figures after their memorable season and continued fashion rise in 2025.

With glossy magazine covers and coordinated couple moments that ranged from cozy casual to red carpet ready, they fused personal authenticity with trendsetting energy. Their influence on pop culture and fashion earned them a devoted following.

LeBron and Savannah James

LeBron James and Savannah James proved that polished style can be classic and modern at the same time. LeBron’s elevated sport-luxe dressing matched Savannah’s refined tailoring and contemporary aesthetics, making them a go-to couple for coordinated elegance throughout the year. Their fashion synergy balanced timeless sophistication with everyday cool.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet brought a blend of couture and casual cool to 2025 couple fashion. Their public appearances often featured luxurious coordinated moments and off-duty style that quickly became social media highlights. Their ability to mix high fashion with relatable street moments made them one of the most stylish duos of the year.

Serayah and Joey Bada$$

Serayah and Joey Bada$$ offered a fresh take on couple style with looks that fused streetwear edge and elevated tailoring. In 2025 they moved beyond trend-following to set their own fashion narrative, combining bold accessories relaxed silhouettes and artistic flair that reflected their personal chemistry.

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug

Music power couple Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug continued to blur the line between fashion and artistic expression in 2025. Mariah’s bold wardrobe choices paired with Young Thug’s avant-garde ensembles created fashion moments that felt both dramatic and thoughtful. Their presence at major events exemplified how music and style can intersect powerfully. And it looks like we have a very fashionable wedding to prepare for, as the couple got engaged recently!

Usher and Jennifer Raymond

Usher and Jennifer offered timeless coordination throughout 2025. With Usher’s refined menswear and Jennifer’s classic glamour this duo consistently delivered polished looks that resonated with fashion lovers. Their elegant outings showcased enduring chemistry and a mutual embrace of sophistication.

Jeff and Lauren Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos made 2025 their most fashionable year yet. The pair married in a star-studded Venice wedding on June 27 and have been spotted in coordinated looks from Paris Fashion Week to Aspen holiday outings.

Lauren brought bold glamour to red carpet and formal events, while Jeff balanced classic tailored looks with modern casual moments.

Their luxe coordinated moments and high-profile celebrations made them an unexpected but stylish celebrity couple to watch.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson balance bold glamour with effortless ease. Megan leans into confident, body-focused silhouettes and statement looks, while Klay keeps things clean and relaxed with modern menswear staples and understated polish.

Together, their style feels coordinated but natural—fashion-forward without trying too hard.

Now it’s up to you! Cast your vote for the Most Fashionable Couple of 2025 at The Fabys Awards and help us crown the duo that defined style this year.

Vote below!

