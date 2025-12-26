



I hope the holidays felt real. Some calm. Some love. A little chaos. The kind of beautifully imperfect moments that remind you what actually matters.

Through December 27th at midnight PST we are offering 25% off site wide, including first month subscriptions.

As we move into what is next, we are making space. The Non-Toxic Candle, Caffeinated SPF, and Iconic Face Massager are retiring. Once they are gone, they are gone. If they have been on your list, this is the moment.

What I am using every single day. Brow Peptide. Mouth Tape. Beauty Salt. Simple rituals. Real results.

Thank you for being here and for growing with us.

What is coming next feels intentional, elevated, and exciting.

Lauryn x

GONE FOR GOOD:

!function(d,s,id){

var e, p = /^http:/.test(d.location) ? ‘http’ : ‘https’;

if(!d.getElementById(id)) {

e = d.createElement(s);

e.id = id;

e.src = p + ‘://widgets.rewardstyle.com/js/shopthepost.js’;

d.body.appendChild(e);

}

if(typeof window.__stp === ‘object’) if(d.readyState === ‘complete’) {

window.__stp.init();

}

}(document, ‘script’, ‘shopthepost-script’);





Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The post The Archive Sale: 25% Off Site Wide appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.