Erika Jayne Shields Her 'RHOBH' Co-Star Kyle Richards From Criticism Over Secretive Love Life

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is rushing to defend her co-star, Kyle Richards, after the latter received pushback from fans and co-stars about her reluctance to speak about her recent relationship. In a new interview, Jayne, 54, advocated for Richards, who’s been on the show since 2010, suggesting that her position has been tough. “I know what Kyle’s been through,” she said. “So watching her take this step and being able to say what was on her heart, I think was very brave of her.” In the most recent episode of Bravo’s “RHOBH,” Richards gave watchers a brief update about the heartbreak she experienced when her last relationship, reportedly with country singer Morgan Wade, ended abruptly.

Kyle Richards Gets (Somewhat) Real About Her Last Relationship

According to a previous report from The Blast, in a season 15 episode of “RHOBH,” Richards revealed that she’d fallen in love after her split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. However, things stalled after their relationship was thrust into the spotlight. “I just don’t think that, unfortunately, that our lifestyles and, like I said, the timing were aligned,” Richards said. “All the speculation and the gossip and the talking is what ultimately ended it.”

While Richards doesn’t name her ex-partner, viewers believe she’s referring to Wade, who appeared in earlier episodes of the series and has also made various appearances on Richards’ social media accounts. Speaking with producers during the episode, Richards expressed her frustration with some of her co-stars prying for more details about her love life, even though the other person involved doesn’t want to be discussed. “It’s just complicated,” she said.

Erika Jayne Says Kyle Richards’ Recent Breakup Was A Painful Experience For Her

Richards was quite emotional throughout the episode, telling producers that she’s learned a lot about herself over the last three years. “While I am sad about the relationship, I’m also really grateful. You get lost in being a wife and a mother, and you can kind of forget about who you are. And I learned a lot about myself in that time,” she said. Speaking with Us Weekly, Jayne recalled learning about Richards’ recent split, describing it as a “very painful” experience for the “Halloween” actress. She added, “There’s so much.”

Erika Jayne Defends Kyle Richards Over Her Decision To Be Judicious With What She Shares

Continuing, Jayne defended Richards’ decision to be guarded about what she shares regarding her last relationship, likening the situation to her legal woes with her disgraced husband, former lawyer Tom Girardi, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud. “The thing is — and Kyle said this — if it were just up to her, she’s more than happy to say. There are other people involved here. They’re not on this show, and I think sometimes the viewers forget,” Jayne stated.

At another point, Jayne explained that she and her co-stars are prepared to take heat from watchers; however, they feel differently when it’s their loved ones under attack. “We signed up for this, but they didn’t. You see a part of our lives. We have lives that include other people, and that doesn’t necessarily mean including them on the show,” she said.

Dolores Catania Voices Her Frustration With The ‘RHOBH’ Cast During Recent Podcast Appearance

Dolores: “No one gets away with what Beverly Hills gets away with, with not talking about their life.” #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/QqYiYIIlG7 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) December 21, 2025



And while Jayne’s position on protecting her family makes sense, some other “Real Housewives” cast members feel Richards and the Beverly Hills crew are treated differently than other women in the franchise.

On an episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Dolores Catania from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” voiced her frustration with what appears to be a double standard in the Bravoverse.

“I will tell you this: no one gets away with what Beverly Hills gets away with,” Catania said. “With not talking about their life.”

“A lot of people’s other people don’t wanna be involved,” she went on. “I can name some boyfriends who don’t wanna be involved, yet people are told, ‘Then we have to rethink your status.'”

Fans Express Their Irritation With Richards As Relationship Questions Linger

On social media, users also expressed their frustration with Richards, who, in the past, has been one of the most vocal personalities encouraging her co-stars to be honest about the drama in their lives.

One user wrote, “Still hovering in secrecy, but when was that grace given to Denise? Meanwhile, filming a music video all but confirming it… but alas, she still doesn’t want to talk about it!”

A second user questioned why Richards might be protecting Wade, considering the latter is a country singer already in the public eye. “How does that make any sense?” they asked.

“Kyle should have stood her ground and told Morgan that her job is to broadcast her reality on TV,” a third fan quipped. “And if Morgan wanted to be part of her reality, that meant being on TV. Also, sorry, but if you’re so against the speculation and judgment, why show up on camera as much as Morgan did?”

The user finished, “Nobody had any idea who Morgan was before she started dating Kyle.”









