Fashion

The Coat Is the Occasion

October 27, 2026
The Coat Is the Occasion
Edited By Cliche
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Last Updated on October 27, 2026 by Cliche


Outfit Details: Valentino Coat, Zimmermann Dress, Celine Flats (old, similar here), Chanel Bag

I’d had this purple Valentino coat saved for months but could never track it down. Then I walked into the store in Paris, and there it was, waiting for me in my size. It felt a little like fate, and it set the tone for how I’m thinking about outerwear this season.

 

Outfit Details: Valentino Coat, Zimmermann Dress, Celine Flats (old, similar here), Chanel Bag | Valentino Coat, Sweater & Pants, Chanel Flats (similar here) & Bag, Sauer Necklace

This fall, it’s the details that have my attention. Fur cuffs and collars bring old-world polish to tailored shapes, and velvet adds a richness of color that feels right for the colder months, especially in emerald, plum, and burgundy. There’s a hint of vintage eveningwear in the proportions, but the cuts look completely current. Long, sculpted coats and shorter, sharply tailored jackets both work here, and the trick is letting one statement detail, like an oversized cuff or a sweeping collar, carry the whole look.

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Fur Cuffed Coat

A rich violet hue, structured silhouette, and plush fur cuffs bring a striking finish to this tailored coat.

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Crushed Velvet Coat

Sumptuous plum velvet, decorative frog fastenings, and contrasting piping give this long coat an elegant, Eastern-inspired finish.

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Cotton Velvet Coat

Deep burgundy velvet and a contrasting blue fur collar lend this elongated silhouette a luxurious, vintage-inspired appeal.

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The post The Coat Is the Occasion appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.



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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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