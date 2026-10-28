Candice Swanepoel’s Rep Drops Telling Statement About Joan Smalls Friendship Amid Tom Brady Romance Drama

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 by Cliche





What is really going on between Candice Swanepoel, her decades-long bestie, Joan Smalls, and Tom Brady?

While the trio has yet to spill the tea, the South African model’s rep has offered insight into where things stand amid swirling rumors of an ongoing fallout.

Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady have reportedly been brewing a romantic relationship behind closed doors. This follows a nearly year-long fling between the retired NFL player and Joan Smalls after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Candice Swanepoel’s Rep Reiterates Her ‘Focus’ Amid Joan Smalls & Tom Brady Drama

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Swanepoel’s spokesperson issued a statement as whispers of an ongoing feud between her and her bestie, Smalls, continue to make waves. Rumors suggest her blossoming relationship with Brady has driven a wedge between the Victoria’s Secret Angel and Smalls.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 28, to US Weekly, the South African model’s rep said, “Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children.”

“She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect,” the statement continued, coming days after a source told the outlet Swanepoel and Brade had been dating for a while.

Swanepoel is a mom of two; she shares sons Anaca and Ariel with her ex-fiancé Hermann Nicoli. The pair were together for 14 years before splitting in 2018.

Why Many Assume The Models Had A Falling Out

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Swanepoel and her Puerto Rican bestie have been close for over a decade. However, they recently unfollowed each other on Instagram and did not pose for photos together at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Fans noticed the social media update and noted that although both models walked the runway, no photos showed them together at the October 15 event.

Smalls also commented on Just Jared’s Instagram post, highlighting the alleged fallout. “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE! That’ll explain everything,” the Puerto Rican native wrote.

Fans believe the comment references the viral Bravo love triangle between Amanda Batula, West Wilson, and Ciara Miller. She also reportedly made other deleted comments responding to fans’ questions about the issues, including one that allegedly read, “I’m not friends with backstabbers,” seemingly referring to Swanepoel.

The Former New England Patriots QB Is Keeping Things Low Key

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The Blast shared that Brady and Swanepoel have been going out for several months and spending quality time together. Since they both live in Miami, distance is not an issue, and being in each other’s company has been convenient.

According to an insider, “They’ve been dating for a while now,” and the relationship developed behind the scenes before it became public. The NFL player and Swanepoel are keeping things private and have been selective about who they tell about the romance.

Even though they have been dating for some months now, a source suggested the relationship is not particularly serious, but Brady “really likes” the mom of two.

The athlete has been skeptical about bringing his private life into the spotlight since his highly public 2022 divorce from Bündchen. Brady has been linked to several women since his divorce, most of whom have been models; however, they have been short-term flings.

Joan Smalls Allegedly Took Another Jab At Her Bestie

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In a different comment that was also deleted, Smalls wrote, “There is no girl code with some people,” as fans asked about the drama. The Blast reported that the close friends have yet to reveal the real reason for the fallout; however, signs point to Swanepoel’s romance with Brady, and Smalls’ online statements continue to fuel speculation.

A source revealed that the NFL player had an on-and-off fling with Smalls for almost a year, though neither has confirmed it. During that period, Swanepoel reportedly advised her friend to be careful and even urged her to end things with the athlete “out of respect” for their fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Bündchen.

Fans have called Swanepoel out for dating her friend and co-worker’s ex. “Candice is Gisele’s friend? It’s tacky to date your friend’s ex-husband,” a user wrote, while another added, “Oh, she’s really not a girl’s girl! Never in a million years would I go after my work friend’s man.”

Candice Swanepoel And Joan Smalls Were Like Two Peas In A Pod Before Tom Brady

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Smalls and Swanepoel go way back, both personally and professionally. In 2022, they teamed up for their Tropic of C and Victoria’s Secret swimsuit shoot.

The Puerto Rican native shared clips from their photoshoot on her Instagram page, celebrating their work together. The pictures showcased effortless chemistry as the besties posed on the beach for the cameras.

In one photo, Small stood tall with a fierce look while Swanepoel posed beside her, reaching out to grab her friend’s waist. The Blast reported that fans celebrated their friendship, praising them for supporting one another.

“What a gorgeous pair of ladies who have been colleagues and share a deep friendship that has shown for so many years. Congratulations to you both…” a commenter wrote.









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