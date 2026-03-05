Stefon Diggs’ Mom Attends Cardi B’s Tour Stop Amid Couple’s Split, Nicki Minaj’s Sister Also Attends





Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama” tour is the hottest ticket in town, as evidenced by two attendees to her recent tour stop that many wouldn’t have expected.

During the Grammy-winning rapper’s latest concert in Houston, both Stefon Diggs’ mom and Nicki Minaj’s sister attended the show, which surprised fans given the varying levels of drama that surrounds their relatives and Cardi.

Stefon Diggs’ Mom Attends Cardi B’s ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour Amid Couple’s Split

On Wednesday, March 4, Stephanie Diggs, mother of Stefon Diggs, made it clear that there is no bad blood between her and Cardi B despite the rapper and her son recently ending their relationship after welcoming a baby boy in September 2025.

Stephanie attended the Houston tour stop, which also featured a guest appearance by Megan Thee Stallion, and shared the night out via photos on Instagram.

During the NFL season, Stephanie and Cardi were frequently seen at the New England Patriots games together supporting Diggs.

Nicki Minaj’s Sister Also Attended Cardi’s Show

Stephanie wasn’t the only unlikely guest, as fans were even more shocked to find out that Nicki Minaj’s half-sister, Ming Luanli, was also at the show.

As many well know, Cardi and Nicki have been in a bitter feud dating back to 2018 that recently picked up steam following the release of Cardi’s record-breaking 2025 album, “Am I The Drama?”

Ming posted snapshots and videos from the tour to her Instagram Stories and called out Nicki’s fans who criticized her and questioned her loyalty. “Pick a side? No side who said u can’t love both,” she wrote in part.

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Ended Their Year-Long Romance During Super Bowl Weekend

Cardi B was Stefon Diggs’ biggest cheerleader during the NFL season, as the superstar was heralded as the latest celebrity WAG.

She appeared at multiple NFL games to support him, and fans were excited to see them together at the Super Bowl, where she performed as part of Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

However, drama behind the scenes led to the pair parting ways.

The day after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks, PEOPLE confirmed that Diggs and Cardi unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rapper then confirmed the split when she addressed it for the first time on February 15, while on tour.

On February 25, an inside source gave US Weekly insight into what led to the breakup between the two.

“They are always so up and down. This isn’t the first time they have broken up,” the source said.

“Cardi is single and putting herself out there again,” they continued. “She feels free. He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better.”

The Rapper Called Out The NFL Star While On Stage

At the San Francisco stop of her tour, Cardi sent Diggs a subliminal message while on stage.

“I’m too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n-gga. Who are you playing with, motherf-cker?” she said without mentioning his name.

“None of them b-tches f-cking with me,” Cardi added.

Stefon Diggs Was Reportedly Released From The New England Patriots

According to Sports Illustrated, the New England Patriots informed wide receiver Diggs on Wednesday, March 4, that they plan to release him from the team following the 2026 NFL league year and free agency signing period, which begins on March 11.

Diggs’ departure marks the end of his singular season with the team after he was signed in 2025.

Per the outlet, his high salary was likely a factor in the Patriots parting ways with Diggs, as he “carried a $26.5 million cap hit into 2026,” and was set to receive $6 million in guaranteed funds within the next few days if he remained on the team.

Additionally, the NFL star has also been in the middle of constant legal drama during his short tenure on the team, which likely made the decision to release him easier.

Following the news, Diggs removed all instances of the Patriots from his page, but he did take the time to address his release.

Per his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “THANK YOU for a hell of a year,” he wrote, tagging the team. “We family forever.”









