ON MY RADAR: MARCH

Wow, lots of newness to discuss. I always feel like March is the month when all the exciting stuff really starts to ramp up. Awesome spring product arrives, exciting new launches are announced, and spring and summer travel are planned! With that as inspiration, here are the odds and ends I am excited about!

DORSEY NEW LAUNCH // Dorsey just launched this new bracelet and necklace that are so perfectly dainty. They are incredible for stacking, and as always, the quality is top tier! I purchased the bracelet and I am considering going back for the necklace!

A SPRING POLO // I am very much loving the retro sporty vibe that is of the moment. One of my favorite sweater brands just launched this polo and I snatched it up in both the red and blue stripe as well as the brown, yellow and blue version! It is the perfect weight spring transition sweater. I have been wearing mine with these jeans that I love.

WHAT I AM READING // This week I decided to go for something deep and am reading ‘Man’s Search For Meaning‘. It has been on my list for far too long and I am currently half way through. It is incredibly difficult to read and so impactful. I know this is a book that will stay with me forever. I also went ahead a pre-order this memoir written by Ayana, who I love to follow on IG and Substack. She tackles talking about serious mental health struggles with such clarity and grace. I can’t wait to read it.

ALEMAIS // Alemais if one of my go-to warm weather brands and they just dropped their third installment for summer. It might be my favorite collection yet! I am eyeing this dress that I could see myself wearing for so many upcoming occasions and these fun, knit pants that would look rad paired with a vintage tee.

THE AI MYTH // There is no escaping talking about AI – despite how much you might not want to. I have referenced this substack in the past and I loved the author’s short take on the AI this week here. I look forward to reading her deeper dive on the subject.

MODA NEW ARRIVALS // Moda always puts forward such stunning edits. Right now they are offering some incredible pieces – both items that are ready to ship as well as some preorders. My picks are this dress, this rainbow necklace, and this skirt!

PS ICYMI // A site updates from this week: updated looks, my home refresh, updated shopping picks, and all the shoes I am loving for spring!

