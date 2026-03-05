Fashion

Paris Fashion Week: Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past and Present with Faux Mink Furs, Stirrup Pants, Sequins Dresses & More

March 5, 2026
Paris Fashion Week: Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past and Present with Faux Mink Furs, Stirrup Pants, Sequins Dresses & More
Edited By Cliche
0


Set up like a riding arena, with black and white horses centered as models strutted down the runway, Stella McCartney took us on a wonderful equestrian journey during her Winter 2026 show held at Le Grand Manège Jean Caucanas in Paris.

Opening the show with a luxurious brown faux-mink coat that showcased exceptional craftsmanship, Stella McCartney set the tone with opulence that followed throughout the collection.

The designer didn’t just stick to one silhouette, but instead embraced different themes that reflected equestrian references while nodding to the 80’s. With this runway show, it’s evident that Stella is in a league of her own.

Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present

From modern cream monochromatic looks the were rich with faux fur trims, to the return of stirrup pants paired with stilettos that were widely popular in the 1980’s, the London native who first launched her eponymous brand in 2001, showed us a powerful juxtaposition of then & now.

Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 13
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 12
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 2

Front row attendees like Anna Wintour, Oprah and Gayle King were able to set their eyes on some of the most beautiful and intricate knitted garments paired with deconstructed denim. All of the designs were progressive, yet timeless, and designed with purpose for longevity.

Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 4
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 5

And just when you thought the show couldn’t get any better, toward the latter part of the show attendees were presented with glamorous evening-wear, marking an unrivaled finale.

Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 34

Ahead see more of Stella McCartney’s wonderful designs at Paris Fashion Week!

Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 11
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 14
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 4354
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 8
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 6
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 7
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 10
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 3
Paris Fashion Week Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past And Present 23

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Stella McCartney




CREDITS
Casting: Julia Lange Casting
Makeup: Pat McGrath Labs
Hair: Eugène Souleiman for Kevin Murphy
Nails: Kure Bazaar
Production: Studio Boum
Sponsors: Hasbro, Weleda and Kevin Murphy

The post Paris Fashion Week: Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past and Present with Faux Mink Furs, Stirrup Pants, Sequins Dresses & More appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.





Source link

All images are owned by their original copyright holder.

About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Can Technology Help Us Find Our Personal Style?

Can Technology Help Us Find Our Personal Style?

October 18, 2025
Brooks Nader Continues To Push Fashion Boundaries With Another Wardrobe Mishap At The ESPYS

Brooks Nader Continues To Push Fashion Boundaries With Another Wardrobe Mishap At The ESPYS

July 18, 2025
Dior Cruise, Louis Vuitton Cruise, Kristen Stewart: Heels are Out

Dior Cruise, Louis Vuitton Cruise, Kristen Stewart: Heels are Out

June 17, 2018
Verified by MonsterInsights