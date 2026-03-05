Paris Fashion Week: Stella McCartney Debuts Winter 2026 Show Blending Past and Present with Faux Mink Furs, Stirrup Pants, Sequins Dresses & More

Set up like a riding arena, with black and white horses centered as models strutted down the runway, Stella McCartney took us on a wonderful equestrian journey during her Winter 2026 show held at Le Grand Manège Jean Caucanas in Paris.

Opening the show with a luxurious brown faux-mink coat that showcased exceptional craftsmanship, Stella McCartney set the tone with opulence that followed throughout the collection.

The designer didn’t just stick to one silhouette, but instead embraced different themes that reflected equestrian references while nodding to the 80’s. With this runway show, it’s evident that Stella is in a league of her own.

From modern cream monochromatic looks the were rich with faux fur trims, to the return of stirrup pants paired with stilettos that were widely popular in the 1980’s, the London native who first launched her eponymous brand in 2001, showed us a powerful juxtaposition of then & now.

Front row attendees like Anna Wintour, Oprah and Gayle King were able to set their eyes on some of the most beautiful and intricate knitted garments paired with deconstructed denim. All of the designs were progressive, yet timeless, and designed with purpose for longevity.

And just when you thought the show couldn’t get any better, toward the latter part of the show attendees were presented with glamorous evening-wear, marking an unrivaled finale.

Ahead see more of Stella McCartney’s wonderful designs at Paris Fashion Week!

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Stella McCartney

CREDITS

Casting: Julia Lange Casting

Makeup: Pat McGrath Labs

Hair: Eugène Souleiman for Kevin Murphy

Nails: Kure Bazaar

Production: Studio Boum

Sponsors: Hasbro, Weleda and Kevin Murphy