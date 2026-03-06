Lady Gaga Gives An Update On Her Wedding While Surprising Bruno Mars During His Radio Show





Lady Gaga has had an exciting past few years. She recently performed at the Super Bowl for the third time, released a chart-topping, Grammy award-winning album, and she got engaged to her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, in April 2024. Since then, she’s spoken openly about the positive impact he’s had on her life, but recently she called into Bruno Mars‘ radio show and gave a somewhat of an update on their wedding timeline.

Lady Gaga Says She’s Getting Married ‘Soon’

Mars is currently promoting his latest album, “The Romantic,” which he released in February 2026. To do so, he recently launched “Romantic Radio,” where he plays music and takes calls. One of the callers was none other than Gaga, who seemingly tried to disguise her voice before Mars immediately recognized it, calling his “Die With a Smile” collaborator “my dear friend Lady Gaga.”

She said during the call, “Hi Bruno, me and my fiancé have been traveling all year, but we’re getting married soon. We were hoping that maybe you could choose a special song for us.” He then suggested “Risk It All,” from his latest album.

Mars then said, “So, I want to dedicate this one to Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael. This is for you, too.”

The Singer Announced Her Engagement In 2024

The world now knows that Gaga became engaged to Polansky in April 2024 while they were on a camping trip. However, she kept the news private until July 2024, when, according to PEOPLE, she introduced him as her fiancé at the Paris Olympics.

An insider spoke to PEOPLE in September of that year about the details of their private engagement. They told the outlet, “The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise. Everyone’s excited about them getting married.”

The insider also noted that Gaga is “the happiest with Michael.”

Fans Are Reacting To Gaga Getting Married ‘Soon’

Following the clip of Gaga going viral, fans took to social media to react and wonder exactly how soon the singer meant she’d be walking down the aisle. One Gaga fan wrote on X, “I’m crying! Getting Married Soon????” Someone else said, “Wait? I was literally listening to ‘Risk It All’ last night while imagining Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky getting married with tears in my eyes.”

The comment continued, “Bruno better sing that song at their wedding for the first dance.” Lastly, another of her fans anticipated the wedding dress, writing, “Off topic, I’m excited for her bridal gown, omg. If I remember correctly, she opted for Vera Wang for her supposed-to-be wedding with Taylor.”

The ‘Die With a Smile’ Singer Recently Tributed Polansky

Polansky isn’t only Gaga’s fiancé, he’s also a significant part of her management team. Recently, in September, Gaga took to Instagram to pay tribute to him after she won Artist of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. She did so by posting a black-and-white photo of them, in which she smiled at him while he had his back to the camera.

Gaga began, “Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you–talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined.”

She then said, “I’m forever grateful for how much you love and fight for me. You work so so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day, living the music, performances, and plans with your blood, sweat, and tears– to see it through every step of the way this year, I am the luckiest girl alive.”

Later in the caption, she added, “I love you endlessly. Having your creative partnership in our art, business, and in love–is a love I’ve never known.”

Lady Gaga Is Currently On Tour

Gaga released her latest album, “Mayhem,” in April 2025. According to PEOPLE, she announced the accompanying world tour in March, ahead of the album. “The Mayhem Ball Tour” officially kicked off in July with a stop in Las Vegas. The tour is still going, having recently returned to North America after being extended.

On the acting front, according to Variety, Gaga will appear in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which is scheduled for release on May 1. She is also rumored to have recorded new music for the soundtrack.









