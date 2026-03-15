SPRING HANDBAGS

How adorable is my Simon Miller fish bag?! It also comes in a beautiful green here. I love a great spring handbag and have been slowly creating my spring wish list. I have currently been loving this green bag, this wooden bead tote (look for less here) and this bag that just came back in stock. Speaking of back in stock this bag which is one of your all time favorites is finally back in stock in the green! The Horse also just released the mini version of my most worn bag here!
Peek the bags I am eyeing below….
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