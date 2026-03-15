How Lauryn Uses All The Skinny Confidential Beauty Tools and Products





Lauryn is the queen of routines and you can bet she created every single product in The Skinny Confidential line up out of necessity for herself, and you.

So, we thought it was time to go over PRECISELY how Lauryn uses each and every one.

And really, almost anything goes. You do you, when and how it works for you and your day.

Before we get into it, you should know that for a few more hours you can get 30% off sitewide for our 5th anniversary sale. So stock up, try something new and build routine, all for 30% off.

You can even save 30% off first month’s subscriptions and brand new crewnecks which are going FAST. Those are limited edition, so get them while you can.

Lauryn uses hers all the time. You’ll catch her ice rolling first thing in the morning, before makeup, midday for a pick-me-up and at night. It’s her favorite for a reason- it works. Every single time.

Most people keep theirs in the freezer, and if you do, be sure to roll it on your wrist a few times before using it on your face. You can also keep it in the fridge or just on your vanity, where it remains cool to the touch.

Lauryn rolls over a face mask, eye masks and even brings it into the sauna.

HOT TIP: when traveling, store your ice roller in the hotel room ice bucket (filled with ice) of course. You can even do this in the wine bucket if you’re lounging at a beach club.

Your skincare essential, elevated. Each box includes 50 disposable Face Towels made from 100% sustainable bamboo—silky soft, naturally renewable, and gentle enough for sensitive skin. Every towel delivers a pure, fresh cleanse with each use, so you never have to worry about buildup.

+ Sustainable and environmentally friendly

+ Softer, thicker, and more absorbent

+ Safe and gentle for sensitive skin

+ Fragrance free and free from inks or dyes

+ Better for the environment

+ Non-toxic and clean for everyday use

+ Hypoallergenic and safe for all skin types

+ Made from 100% sustainable bamboo

+ Free from chlorine, formaldehyde, BPA, PFAS, plastic, ink, and dye

+ Non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty free

+ Certified by OCS, OEKO TEX, FSC, CNAS, Intertek, and SGS

+ OK Biodegradable Soil and OK Home Compost certified

Again, right now you’ll get a free 10 pack with orders of $75 or more.

The best part of this Beauty Salt is that you’re getting health benefits WITH BEAUTY benefits. Lauryn drinks this every single morning to hydrate properly from within. After spending time mixing all kinds of different supplements, she created an all in one scoop. Three ingredients only, the ones she finds to be the most effective:

+ Electrolytes help you hydrate properly.

+ Pearl powder enhances collagen production and plumps and strengthens hair, skin and nails.

+ Colostrum is amazing for gut health and helps renew every single cell in the body.

Our formula is free of: preservatives, soy, fat, sugar, artificial additives, gluten, GMOs, antibiotics, hormones, and cruelty. And most importantly THERE ARE NO FILLERS OR ADDITIVES. Even though the formula is unflavored, you may taste a little kick. That’s the cayenne and ginger. These ingredients are antioxidants, added to support the electrolytes. They also balance taste and cleanse the palate.

Lauryn wanted to keep this supplement super clean, which means there’s no flavor, no chemicals, no additives or preservatives. To be very transparent, we did experiment with some flavoring. After about 6 months of taste tests we decided it wasn’t the way to go. There was no way to make it taste natural and keep the formulation ultra clean. Plus we added a wooden scoop so you don’t have a plastic spoon floating around your super-clean Beauty Salt.

HOT TIP: After trying a million different frothers, Lauryn thinks this is the best for mixing your drinks.

This launch took 2 years to perfect and boy oh boy was it worth the wait. If you’ve been with TSC from the beginning you know Lauryn was obsessed with caffeinated sunscreen long ago, so creating her own was a no-brainer. This mineral SPF is your new daily essential and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and puffiness, hydrates, gives you SPF 40 protection, is full of antioxidants and non-greasy and lightweight.

Lauryn applies hers with a damp beauty blender but you can use your hands or a blending brush too.

The best part? No white cast which is so common with mineral sunscreens. So, why caffeine? It lifts, tightens, firms and gives this sunscreen the most perfect tint. Use it after your skincare routine and before applying makeup. But the sheen it gives you is so good you probably won’t want to cover it up.

The hot deal right now? Buy one SPF, and we’ll add an additional one for free. Just in time for spring and summer.

After Lauryn’s intense double-jaw surgery, she would have loved to have something like this to take with her everywhere. Ice rolling was the only thing that helped so being able to do it any time and anywhere would’ve been a dream. You’ll find Lauryn depuffing and contouring with our double-sided Mint Roller on airplanes, in the car, strolling with Bond, and probably even at a leisurely lunch. The Mint Roller saves you time. So if you’re always on the run and find yourself sacrificing self-care because of your schedule, then Mint Roller is new best friend.

“Mouth Tape, out of every product we’ve ever done, is the most life changing. What it’s done for my face and energy levels after using it every night for 10 months is out of this world. And I was a big mouth breather. I was a snorer, which did get better with my double jaw surgery, but still. Now I’m not either of those things. I’m extremely passionate about recommending this to everyone because it’s enhanced my life beyond what I ever thought a little piece of tape could.”

There you have it, straight from Lauryn herself. Our mouth tape is a hot one so be sure to subscribe for free shipping, 15% off and to ensure your nightstand stays stocked. Until March 16, you’ll get 30% off your first subscription order.

TSC’s dry brush stimulates the lymphatic system, gives you a gentle exfoliation for the smoothest skin of your life, and energizes like nothing else.

You want to do is start at your feet and use quick strokes moving upwards towards the heart. Continue to brush your entire body this way, using medium pressure on arms and legs and lighter pressure on the torso, thighs and neck. When you’re done, carry on with your shower to rinse off the dead skin cells.

Lauryn likes to have a cold shower after dry brushing for the most energized morning ever. Then she applies her favorite body serum. This entire routine removes dead skin cells, promotes blood flow, reduces inflammation and flushes toxins from the body.

There you have it. All the ways Lauryn likes to use The Skinny Confidential products.

It’s all about small, little habits adding up to big changes overtime.

Remember to shop the sale and limited edition crewnecks while supplies last. We’ve been known to sell out.

x, The Skinny Confidential team.

+ What happens when you ice your face? Find out here.

++ Get youthful looking skin without Botox or fillers.

SHOP TSC:

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The post How Lauryn Uses All The Skinny Confidential Beauty Tools and Products appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.





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