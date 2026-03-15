Kyle Richards ‘So Grateful’ She Could Attend Robert Cosby Jr.’s ‘Moving’ Memorial Service





“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is opening up about Robert Cosby Jr.’s “incredibly moving” memorial service. During a new interview, the veteran reality star revealed why she chose to attend the 23-year-old’s homegoing in Salt Lake City following his unfortunate death.

Kyle Richards Opens Up About Robert Cosby Jr.’s ‘Incredibly Moving’ Memorial Service

Bravo | Rich Polk

Speaking with PEOPLE, Richards shared that she chose to attend the memorial service in Utah to support Mary Cosby. “I don’t know her well, but she’s somebody who’s always been kind when I have met her, and as a mother and a fellow Housewife, I just felt I needed to be there and show up and support her,” she said.

Richards went on to say that the service was “so incredibly moving,” adding that she’d never “experienced something like that” before.

According to Richards, attending the religious event left her with a profound sense of gratitude. “I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to be there and support her and experience something like that. Like I said, I will never forget that day ever in my life,” she said.

Kyle Richards Says She And Mary Cosby Are ‘Texting’ Back And Forth Following Her Son’s Homegoing

Bravo | Trae Patton

While Richards and Mary aren’t incredibly close, the two Bravo stars have been in communication since Robert’s memorial service. Richards shared that the pair had been “texting back and forth” and later explained how appreciative she was that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star even invited her.

“I appreciated her having me there because I just, like I said, I was so touched by it,” Richards said. “I just can’t imagine what she’s going through.”

According to a previous report from The Blast, Robert passed away in February 2026 after Utah police responded to a call of a potential overdose.

Mary confirmed Robert’s death in a social media post of her own, writing, “Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord.”

She added, “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Kyle Richards Wasn’t The Only ‘Real Housewives’ Star In Attendance

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“Real Housewives” figurehead Andy Cohen revealed on his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” that while he wasn’t able to attend Robert’s memorial service, several of the franchise’s marquee players did.

In addition to Richards, Cohen shouted out “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Cynthia Bailey and Shereé Whitfield, as well as Mary’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” peers, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and Britani Bateman.

“I love it that they went,” Cohen shared. “I think that is so kind. [Whitfield, Bailey, and Richards] are real ones, those three.”

Cohen also dished on the service, revealing that he heard it was “so uplifting and so moving and absolutely, kind of, rapturous.” He continued, “And Mary was on one, I mean, in a spiritual way. She was spiritually on one, let me say that.”

Mary’s Son Remembered For His Faith Following His Death

Bravo | Todd Williamson

Robert’s death came as a surprise to many, considering he spoke with his mother during “RHOSLC” season 6 about his addiction struggles and shared that he believed he was making progress.

In an online obituary, Robert was remembered as a “bright, loving, and gifted young man whose compassion and gentle spirit touched everyone he met,” according to The Blast.

“Robert loved his parents with a fierce and unwavering devotion, and his mother was his closest confidante,” the obituary continued. “His first and greatest love, however, was for God. Baptized in Jesus’ Name and filled with the Holy Ghost, he was cherished as the First Son of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Churches.”

Bailey Recalled Being ‘Paralyzed’ By The News Of Robert’s Passing

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During an episode of her “Humble Brag” podcast, Bailey recalled being “paralyzed” by the news of Robert’s passing. Elsewhere in the episode, the “RHOA” alum shared how she believed Mary was processing her tragic loss.

“I think there’s levels, there’s shock, there’s just processing the reality of the situation,” Bailey shared. “I know I’m doing a horrible job of trying to explain this to you guys, but I just don’t know any other way to do it. I just wanted to recognize that we are all supporting Mary Cosby and her family. This was a huge hit for the Bravo universe. She’s such a big part of it.”

The Kyle Richards ‘So Grateful’ She Could Attend Robert Cosby Jr.’s ‘Moving’ Memorial Service first appeared on The Blast





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