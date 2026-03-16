Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Horrified’ After Email Leak Exposed Details Of Her Pricey Retreat: She’s ‘Losing Sleep’





Meghan Markle is reportedly unsettled after an email leak revealed details of her upcoming trip to Australia before an official announcement was made.

The Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to headline the “Her Best Life Retreat” in Sydney next month, but the early disclosure has sparked concerns about privacy and control over her projects.

According to insiders, the leak has left Meghan Markle worried about what other private information could surface, particularly regarding past business dealings, as she prepares for the high-profile visit.

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Losing Sleep At What Else Could Come Out’ As Email Leak Reveals Retreat Plans

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Meghan Markle is reportedly “losing sleep” after an email leak prematurely revealed details about her upcoming trip to Australia.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex is set to headline the Her Best Life Retreat in Sydney next month, organized by Jackie’ O’ Henderson’s Besties company.

According to sources, Meghan was alarmed that news of her appearance leaked days before the official announcement.

“She was horrified when word got out, ahead of the official announcement, that she would be appearing at a women’s retreat in Sydney,” a source told New Idea, per Sky News. “She likes to be in control, and the chaotic announcement about her arrival was anything but polished. While a leak about the trip isn’t the end of the world, Meghan’s losing sleep at what else could come out.”

The duchess is reportedly worried about what other private information could surface, particularly concerning her confidential communications with Netflix before the streamer ended its collaboration with her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess Tightens Security After Shocking Leak

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Meghan is said to be actively investigating the leak and strengthening her staff’s non-disclosure agreements to prevent future breaches.

“She is on a mission to find out who leaked the information. It’s made the working environment around her office very tense,” the source added.

The retreat, running from April 17 to 19 at Coogee’s InterContinental Hotel, promises attendees a gala dinner featuring a live conversation with Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s Pricey $3K Australia Retreat Details Emerge

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VIP ticket holders will receive a group photo with the duchess, a goodie bag, and access to an ocean-view hotel room.

Tickets are priced at $3,000, with the event capped at 300 guests. Meanwhile, Prince Harry will appear at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne as a keynote speaker on workplace mental health, with tickets costing up to $2,378.

This will be the Sussexes’ first trip to Australia since their 2018 royal tour, which also included New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. On this visit, they will travel as private citizens, leaving their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, at home in California.

Supporters Say The Duchess’s Australia Retreat Offers Rare Chance To See Her Personal Side

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Meanwhile, while organizers emphasize the retreat’s focus on meaningful experiences, critics have questioned the price tag.

Hosts Jackie O Henderson and Gemma O’Neill explained that the weekend will focus on “powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter, and unforgettable experiences.”

O’Neill revealed she would be interviewing Meghan during the retreat, adding that the duchess agreed to participate as a favor for a mutual friend and because she “really loves what our community is about.”

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner described the event as a rare opportunity to see the personal side of Meghan.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the guests to meet a Royal with a genuine heart and for Meghan to relax and be with people who wish to listen to her thoughts on life,” he said.

Highlighting her long-standing commitment to service, from early activism to supporting Grenfell survivors through a community cookout, Pelham noted that Meghan has “proven time and again” that she is empathetic and makes those she meets feel valued.

Meghan Markle’s $3K Australia Retreat Faces Criticism As Experts Question ‘Founder’ Image

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Unfortunately for the Duchess of Sussex, not everyone is convinced by the branding behind her latest venture.

“Markle has consistently leaned into the moniker of ‘entrepreneur’ or ‘founder,’” Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital, noting that such titles don’t necessarily require a proven track record.

However, Eldridge argued that credibility depends on sustained results. Citing mixed reports about As Ever, stalled acting projects, and a Netflix series that was not renewed, he stated, “For someone who often talks about building, her record seems more in line with demolition.”

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s “Kinsey Schofield’s Unfiltered,” added that the upcoming Australia trip feels more commercial than royal.

She pointed out that while Harry will keynote the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit on workplace mental health, Meghan is being positioned as the star of a luxury women’s retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach.

Guests will pay for an intimate dinner and conversation with her, with promotional materials highlighting everything from her acting work on “Suits” to her podcast “Archetypes,” her philanthropic efforts through Archewell, and her lifestyle brand As Ever.

“In other words, it’s essentially a very expensive girls’ weekend built around access to the former actress,” Schofield concluded, framing the event as more commercial than ceremonial.

The Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Horrified’ After Email Leak Exposed Details Of Her Pricey Retreat: She’s ‘Losing Sleep’ first appeared on The Blast





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