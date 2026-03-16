On the Scene at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party: Queen Latifah in Red Jean Louis Sabaji, Kim Kardashian in Gold Gucci, Kylie Jenner in Alexander McQueen, and More!

Following the 2026 Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest stars changed into equally striking looks for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. From sculptural couture to shimmering metallic gowns, celebrities delivered a range of memorable ensembles throughout the evening. Scroll through to see some of the standout looks.

1.Queen Latifah in Jean Louis Sabaji

Queen Latifah posed with partner Eboni Nichols at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party wearing a red strapless Jean Louis Sabaji gown paired with a dramatic feathered robe. Styled by Wayman and Micah, the look featured a sleek column silhouette layered with texture from the robe.

2. Kim Kardashian in Gucci

Kim Kardashian attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in a gold long-sleeve Gucci gown featuring a high neckline and body-skimming silhouette. The shimmering design extended to the floor in a fitted column shape.

3.Olandria in Pajtim Raci

Olandria arrived in a white Pajtim Raci gown with a halter neckline, plunging front, and cut-out sides. The draped silhouette flowed into a soft train.

4.Kylie Jenner in Alexander McQueen

Kylie Jenner posed with Timothée Chalamet wearing a black Alexander McQueen gown defined by sharp architectural shoulders and a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a statement green pendant necklace.

5. Ciara in Stéphane Rolland

Ciara attended with husband Russell Wilson wearing a Stéphane Rolland gown featuring sculptural draping and a sleek evening silhouette.

See even more looks on Instagram FashionBombDaily.

Whose look was your fave?

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Vanity Fair / Today Show