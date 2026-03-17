‘Bachelorette’ Cast Members Say Taylor Frankie Paul Was ‘Softer, More Authentic’ On Show & ‘Pleasant To Be Around’ Amid DV Allegations





Taylor Frankie Paul is in the middle of serious allegations of domestic violence regarding her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, but as “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star inches closer to the premiere of her debut as “The Bachelorette,” some of the men on the cast have come to her defense.

The reality star is known for drama-filled behavior on “Mormon Wives,” but the male cast members say they saw a very different side.

‘Bachelorette’ Cast Say Taylor Frankie Paul Was ‘Softer’ And ‘Pleasant To Be Around’ Following Domestic Violence Allegations

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Several members of the season 22 cast of “The Bachelorette” recently spoke with TMZ and sang Paul’s praises, notably pointing out how different she was on the show in stark contrast to what “Mormon Wives” fans see and the current domestic violence allegations against her.

The contestants told the outlet that while filming Paul was “kind, genuine, and well-intentioned,” and displayed “a softer, more authentic side.” They also added that overall she was “consistently pleasant to be around.”

Regarding the recent domestic violence allegations, they said that while the claims are “troubling,” they believe there are many misconceptions about Paul and want the public to refrain from rushing to judge, and that the full truth of what happened during the incident will be revealed in time.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22 Still Airing Amid Allegations Against Taylor Frankie Paul

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According to TMZ, ABC has decided that the premiere of “The Bachelorette,” starring Paul will still air as planned on March 22, despite recent allegations of domestic violence against her.

Per the outlet, Paul is currently in New York City on a press run to promote the show, which is still slated to air the full season in its entirety.

Additionally, TMZ also shared details about “The Bachelorette” team being laser-focused on casting Paul for the show despite her drama-filled past and prior domestic violence arrest.

An inside source close to the show, told the outlet that “Bachelorette” producers wanted Paul badly for the show because they felt that due to the massive success of “Mormon Wives” and her immense social media following she could increase the show’s lagging ratings.

However, since they wanted her at all cost, the source said they admittedly “cut corners” during the vetting process.

ABC has since hired a public relations crisis manager amid the news of Paul’s alleged domestic violence incident involving ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

#MomTok Members Previously Said Paul Was In A Positive Mental Space While Filming ‘The Bachelorette’

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Mere days before the news of domestic violence allegations against Paul circulated, “Mormon Wives” cast members Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about Paul’s mindset while filming “The Bachelorette.”

“While filming, we were able to see her, and you could tell while filming [‘The Bachelorette’] that she was in a better mindset,” Neeley told the outlet.

As for Matthews, she said that while she initially felt that Paul “wasn’t ready” for the show, she was excited to watch her journey.

“That was an opportunity for her to be forced to be away from the toxic cycle that she was in with Dakota, at least for a period of time, to hopefully figure out what she wants and what she needs,” she said. “I’m excited to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ back, because I don’t know [what happened].”

‘Mormon Wives’ Cast Reportedly Refusing To Film With Taylor Frankie Paul Over Domestic Violence Allegations

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The domestic violence allegations against Paul have reportedly caused the “Mormon Wives” cast to completely distance themselves from her. “None of the women want to be associated with her,” an inside source connected to the show told PEOPLE.

The behind-the-scenes drama on the show, which was initially not revealed, was discovered to be a domestic violence incident between Paul and Mortensen, who are also parents to son, Ever.

According to PEOPLE, the Draper City Police Department confirmed to the outlet that an open “domestic assault investigation” exists between Paul and Mortensen. Per the police department’s spokesperson, “allegations have been made in both directions” and “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th.”

An inside source connected to the show confirmed the production pause. “They are not filming,” the source said. “Taylor [Frankie Paul] has some pretty serious stuff happening regarding her past, and they will see what happens. Until that resolves, they are off.”

Paul And Mortensen Set To Undergo Psych Evaluations Amid Domestic Violence Incident

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Per TMZ, Mortensen has made calls to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services multiple times alleging Paul has been physically abusive to their son, which Paul firmly denies.

According to the outlet, in late February, the former couple got into a verbal altercation while inside Mortensen’s car after Paul reportedly spilled a drink. Inside sources shared that Mortensen became “enraged” and “got physical” with Paul, however, he called the police and told them that she was the one who assaulted him.

Following the incident, a source close to Paul told TMZ that Mortensen disappeared for weeks and ditched filming, which led to production being put on pause. However, sources with “Mormon Wives” said that filming stopped because cast members refused to film amid the domestic violence and child abuse allegations, despite production wanting to continue filming season 5.

Additionally, due to Mortensen repeatedly calling DCFS on Paul, alleging abuse, both are now required to undergo psychological evaluations.

When production on “Mormon Wives” resumes, it has not been decided what capacity, if any, Mortensen will be part of the show.

The ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Members Say Taylor Frankie Paul Was ‘Softer, More Authentic’ On Show & ‘Pleasant To Be Around’ Amid DV Allegations first appeared on The Blast





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