







Valentino Jacket (similar here and here), Flore Flore Shirt, Ralph Lauren Pants, Marguax Sandals, Bottega Veneta Sunglasses, Chanel Bag, Irene Neuwirth Earrings (similar here)

For daytime plans—meeting friends for brunch, walking through town, or lingering over an afternoon coffee—the easiest way to approach getting dressed is to start with one piece that gives the outfit character. A jacket with embroidery or embellishment, a textured bag, a sculptural blouse, or a printed top instantly brightens an otherwise simple look.

Around it, familiar daytime staples help create balance. Relaxed trousers, tailored denim, wrap skirts, pleated shorts, tees, and crisp shirts provide the foundation. The result feels styled, but still natural for everyday plans.

Color and texture bring the edit together. Shades of cream, beige, navy, chocolate, and soft neutrals ground the wardrobe, while details like tassels, fringe, embroidery, and subtle prints introduce personality. Accessories like structured bags, refined flats or sandals, and classic sunglasses that finish the outfit with ease.

The result is a daytime outfit that feels thoughtful and refined, anchored by one piece that gives the entire look polish and interest.

Nylon Bucket Bag This structured nylon bucket bag with tassel details brings color and polish to everyday dressing. Shop Now

The post The Polished Day Edit appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





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