John Stamos Unveils His First-Ever Tattoo At 62 And Its Deep Meaning





John Stamos has marked a new milestone by getting his first tattoo ever.

The actor revealed the significance of the ink job, linking it to his own personal journey in trusting himself artistically.

John Stamos is also expanding his career with darker roles in “The Hunting Wives” and the film “Drag,” while working on a book about fatherhood and personal growth.

John Stamos Reveals The Meaning Behind His New Tattoo

Stamos has officially joined the tattoo club at the age of 62. On March 17, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at getting his first real tattoo, inked by artist Oscar Jordan Urbina on his upper arm.

He chose a design inspired by Cyrus Dallin’s early-1900s sculpture, “Appeal to the Great Spirit,” which depicts a Native American man on horseback connecting with a “divine power,” according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The artwork also influenced the Beach Boys’ Brother Records logo, symbolizing “artistic freedom and trust in a higher creative path.”

Stamos explained that the tattoo reflects his own journey of creative freedom and trust in following his artistic instincts.

“Lately I’ve felt that same pull in my own life, stepping into this new chapter of my career, taking bigger swings, following the work wherever it leads,” he wrote. “The timing felt right, so I put that Great Spirit on my arm as a reminder to stay brave, stay open, and trust the direction the art is taking me.”

The Actor Reflects On Fatherhood, Growth, And His First Real Tattoo

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Besides the new tattoo, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of growth for Stamos.

He recently revealed to People Magazine that he’s working on a book about “modern masculinity, fatherhood, and the lifelong process of growing up.”

The project was inspired in part by performing “When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)” with The Beach Boys alongside his 7-year-old son, Billy, whom he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh.

Reflecting on his own father’s guidance, Stamos said, “I’m writing it as a dad who’s still learning, still asking questions, and hoping that by talking honestly with other men about kindness, respect, and courage, we can raise boys who grow up with both heart and backbone.”

John Stamos Embraces Darker Roles In ‘The Hunting Wives’ And ‘Drag’

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Stamos is also taking his career in a darker, more daring direction. He is set to appear in season 2 of “The Hunting Wives,” a role he describes as darker and more challenging than his typical work.

“I’m in this phase of my career where I’m really looking for challenging, different roles,” he shared during a chat with People Magazine. “People trust me. I’ve been coming to their homes for 30 to 40 years or so. It’s like, ‘Okay, we’ll take this ride with him,’ and then it’s like, ‘Oh no, oh no, it’s getting weird. It’s getting weird.”

He also recently wrapped the second season of “Palm Royale” and is starring in the upcoming film “Drag,” produced by Danny DeVito and his children, Lucy and Jake. The film follows two sisters attempting a rural home robbery in upstate New York, which spirals into a tense, dangerous night.

Stamos plays an eccentric artist, a role far from his usual work. “It becomes very dark in this movie,” he shared. “I watched a lot of true crime [to prepare for the role]. I really wanted to change my look. I wore dark contacts, and I had my eyebrows thinned. It really freaked my wife out.”

The Actor Recently Revealed A Hair Makeover

Earlier this year, Stamos shared a close-up of his new hairstyle on Instagram.

His longtime stylist, Riawna Capri, took the front section of his hair and lightened it with aluminum foil, while the rest of his strands, once dark chocolate brown with a hint of gray, were dyed black and styled with soft waves to add extra volume.

“The Full House” star captioned the makeover post, “trust the process.”

This isn’t Stamos’ first hair adventure. Last summer, he attempted a DIY haircut while Riawna was out of town, using a FaceTime call to get guidance from the pro.

John Stamos Supported His Close Pal Dave Coulier During Cancer Battle

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When he’s not experimenting with his own style, Stamos is lending a hand to friends in need.

In November 2024, he helped his “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier shave his head during his fight with stage three Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The actor also rocked a bald cap in solidarity with Coulier, sharing the moment on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.

Stamos wrote, “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier.”

The John Stamos Unveils His First-Ever Tattoo At 62 And Its Deep Meaning first appeared on The Blast









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