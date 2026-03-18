How Lauryn Bosstick Designs Her Calendar Instead of Filling It





If you looked at my calendar you would see much more than meetings. You would see some real architecture LOL. I very much try to design my time, instead of just fill it up.

Every week starts from the top down: non-negotiables go in first. For me that’s my meditation practice, family, movement, outdoor walks and self-care. Workouts are daily because I feel like they’re the foundation.

I am very intentional about the time I spend with my family. I try to organize it all with Michael so we’re on the same page when it comes to movie nights and quality time.

Next up is the overall vision. Time for writing, internal deadlines, team meetings, and product launches. Then we build around all of that with booking guests for the show.

Something that has worked well for me is to build transition buffers so I’m not scrambling. AND I highly recommend adding driving time into your calendar.

And there’s A LOT of white space to think, write, putz around, to have a margarita with a friend, to create. A random thing people always ask me is how I read so much. It’s in my calendar for one hour every single day, right before bed. I made it a habit stack to keep me consistent because it’s my favorite hobby.

Lastly, I work closely with our executive assistant to make sure that we are zooming in and out, editing each day, and being strategic about what moves the needle and what just looks busy. I cut anything that’s non-essential- AND I’m brutal about it.

All calendar content is specifically color-coded so I can see in one glance where my energy is going. Nothing is random because I have realized it all compounds. It took me years to refine my process and I feel like I finally have it down to a science. Depending on the season it ebbs and flows.

Your life expands or contracts based on how you place your hours. The calendar isn’t admin- it is YOUR power.

Before we go, just a note if you’re feeling spread to thin. There’s something really simple that helps me RSVP. “If you cannot decide, the answer is NO. Modern society is full of options, so only commit to things you feel reasonably certain about.” – Naval Ravikant

Framing things this way has really helped me free up time and attention for what matters most for my life and my goals. If it isn’t an instant yes, or something I would feel like doing right at that moment, it’s usually a no.

Do you have calendar tips? Let me know how you design yours below.

x, Lauryn

+ Read about this mindset shift from Emma Grede.

++ Learn 6 core values that will level-up your business.

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The post How Lauryn Bosstick Designs Her Calendar Instead of Filling It appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.





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