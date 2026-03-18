ON MY RADAR





FRINGE SCARVES // I set up an alert for this fringe scarf and luckily I was able to snag it! I also bought this one earlier this week that I can’t wait to style. It got me thinking about how many amazing fringe scarves are available in the market right now like this one, this one, this one, and this one!

SO MANY SALES // There are a lot of pretty amazing sales going on right now. Typically sales like these don’t usually ramp up until end of April or the beginning of May, but retailers appear to be breaking price earlier this year. Good news for us! Some of the sales I have been shopping are this one and this sale that is up to an extra 50% off!

SLEEPY TIME // Last month I talked about how much I love this device. Well, they are currently running a 25$ off promo here. Why do I love it? It allows to sleep with my phone not by the bed, helps me fall asleep faster and wake up more smoothly, and tons of bonus points for not being ugly.

CUTE COLLAB // Collaborations, when done well, are unexpected, exciting, featuring new producs that are immediate must buys! There haven’t been a lot of collabs of late that have really peaked my interest, but this one sure did. I am also eyeing this shoe in pink that is on pre-sale!

SPRING STAPLE // I am sure you are sick of me talking about how much I love this sweater. Well, just leave it up to one of my favorite brands to launch this new sweater for spring. I can already tell that I will be wearing it again and again. I can’t wait to make it my whole personality lol.

COOL CODES // I haven’t taken the time to put all my promo codes in one place (I know I am a bad influencer) but I finally did. You can see the full list of savings here!

BROOCH BABE // All aboard the brooch train – toot toot! I have been heavily shopping this site for my feathery ones and just discovered this gem as well. It will be mine!

PS in case you missed the latest highlights from the past few days…my March beauty faves, updated shopping links, and my spring handbag wishlist!

The post ON MY RADAR appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





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